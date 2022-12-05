ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

President Gee Explains the Decision to Retain Neal Brown

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

Today was about introducing Wren Baker as West Virginia University's new athletic director. However, the main reason Baker is now in the seat that Shane Lyons once occupied is due to the current state of the football program.

So although many questions were posed to Baker and university president E. Gordon Gee about the direction of the athletic department, there were questions about the football program, some specifically regarding head coach Neal Brown and the decision to retain him.

President Gee gave a long winded answer as to why he felt it was the right decision to allow Brown to be in charge of the football program.

"We had a challenging football year, as we all know. One of the things that I started realizing is the fact that we really did put our football coach in a very challenging position because we played two Power Five teams right off the bat. The other thing is, the recent process came out noting that we had the toughest football schedule in the country. And the fact that we've gone 5-7 in a very competitive environment has been something that obviously I take a lot of pride in because given everything, I think we played rather well.

"Secondly of all, talked to a lot of people. One of the advantages of being a university president for 42 years, I have a lot of folks. I've worked with coaches and others. Almost to a person they believe that our coach had great opportunities in front of him and that we needed to try to provide the kind of support and structure that would allow him to be successful. And then, one of the things that was very interesting to me was that we interviewed these athletic directors - to a person, each one of them asked that question and then when I would ask them the question back, they to a person said exactly what Wren said. That they would love to have a chance to work with our football program and create a very positive result. All of that together was very important. In the end, we did talk with Wren but he had already indicated his willingness to work with the coach and that was very important to me.

"We're very grateful to have Neal here. And the one thing I want to say in addition to everything else, is that few people have connected more clearly with West Virginia and West Virginians than has Neal Brown. He came and embraced us and this is a moment in which we're going to embrace each other now."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 2

Jeffrey Edens
3d ago

The fact that Gee is proud of Brown going 5-7 says it all to me about his out look willing to accept failure in sports you can can bet if the university academic standard had fallen to that kind of level he be cleaning house he's getting to old and needs to step down bring in new administration with younger people that want to excel in all areas.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

Gee 'Takes Pride' in 5-7 Record Due to 'Competitive Environment'

Neal Brown is safe for now, but that doesn't mean he won't have a short leash with new athletic director Wren Baker at the helm. Baker said all the right things during his introductory press conference on Monday, stating that he is anxious to work with Coach Brown and help eliminate any hurdles that are preventing him from being successful. However, Baker's boss, university president E. Gordon Gee, didn't necessarily say all the right things when asked about why he chose to retain the head football coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Baker Receives Ringing Endorsements

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins met the newly hired Director of Athletics Wren Baker on Monday at his introductory press conference before the two briefly chatted at practice later in the day, according to Huggins. However, Huggins did not need to meet Baker to know the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU Enters the Mix for Former SI All-American, Florida Special Teams Ace

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU Offers Coveted Mississippi State Wide Receiver Transfer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Loses Veteran Defensive End to Transfer Portal

Thursday morning, West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston announced on Instagram that he will be entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Alston transferred to West Virginia in 2019 after spending a year at East Carolina and a year at Copiah-Lincoln CC. Due to several injuries, Alston only appeared in 26 career games over his four years in Morgantown, totaling 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. After posting 11 TFLs and five sacks in 2021, Alston's production dropped significantly this fall with just three TFLs and two sacks.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Expresses Interest in Wake Forest DB

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Neal Brown Visits Florida State Linebacker Transfer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU, K-State Tipoff Released

On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference announced the West Virginia University men’s basketball program's Big 12 Conference opener at Kansas State on Saturday, Dec. 31, will tip at 7 p.m. ET and will stream on Big 12 Now. The Mountaineers are 15-9 all-time versus the Wildcats, including winning the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Bob Huggins Navy Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) handled the Navy Midshipmen (5-4) Wednesday night 85-64. Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media following the game and reviewed the win, gave some insight on the frontcourt's performance, guard play and more. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Makes the Cut for FIU WR Transfer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Ford-Wheaton, Stills Headed to 98th East-West Shrine Bowl

WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and defensive lineman Dante Stills accepted invites to America’s longest-running college football all-star game, the East-West Shrine Bowl. This game raises money for Shriners Children’s Hospital. Former West Virginia teammate Leddie Brown competed in the showcase last season. Now, Ford-Wheaton and Stills represent...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Sam James Declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

On Wednesday, West Virginia University receiver Sam James declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. James brought in 46 receptions for a team-leading and a career-best 745 yards and six touchdowns last season. The Richmond Hill, Georgia, native will finish in career at WVU fifth in receptions with 190, his 2,231...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Joe Toussaint Discusses the Mountaineers' Next Steps

The West Virginia Mountaineers will host the Navy Midshipmen Wednesday night with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and broadcasting on ESPNU. Guard Joe Toussaint discusses West Virginia nonconference competition, the differences between the Big 10 and Big 12, reviewing the Xavier loss and more. Scroll to Continue. You can follow...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: James Okonkwo's First Press Conference

The West Virginia Mountaineers will host the Navy Midshipmen Wednesday night with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and broadcasting on ESPNU. Forward James Okonkwo met with the media for the first time as a Mountaineer and discussed his enrollment at WVU, his development while in Morgantown, his tennis background and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy