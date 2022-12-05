ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

BREAKING: WVU WR Reese Smith Enters Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

The transfer portal window has officially opened for players to enter their name and begin having conversations with other schools. Monday afternoon, sophomore wide receiver Reese Smith announced on Twitter that he will be throwing his name in the portal, ending his time at WVU.

This season, Smith caught 19 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown.

MORGANTOWN, WV
