Michael Bailey
3d ago
nobody needs to pay your debts. they are your debts. if you can't afford to go to college, you might not need to go. that's the problem today is people buy things and don't want to pay for it. people like to get a paycheck but don't like the working part. get over it,people don't owe you a living or an education.
shari bartling
3d ago
my kids had to work so they could pay for College. why as an over taxed senior paid taxes 50 yrs and had to pay for my own extended education
Jesse Chavez
3d ago
The Hero's Act was designed to assist the Military... and Biden already stated we are no longer In any panademic... Even Pelosi said the President DOES NOT have the authority to forgive debt....ONLY Congress does...
