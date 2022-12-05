Lawrence Arts Center’s ‘The Nutcracker: A Kansas Ballet’ returns this week with livestreaming options

Read full article on original website
At Nostalgia Room, Lawrence’s new nonalcoholic bar, sobriety and sentimentality mix together
Memory and feelings of family pervade the Nostalgia Room’s walls, shelves, trinkets and vintage furniture. The pieces converge to tell the story that led to Emily Kate Johnson’s sobriety and, soon after, her sober bar’s origin. A wall of family photos across the intimate lounge grabs your...
LFK musicians’ Holiday Party & Musical Game Night promises raucous, festive shenanigans
Lovers of the Lawrence music scene are cordially invited to an inaugural holiday party and game night, featuring a “smorgasbord of local musical talent.”. “The evening is planned to be a raucous night of singing, dancing and ‘miscellaneous tom-foolery’ as two teams of Lawrence musicians compete to entertain the Liberty Hall audience, trading performances as part of a ‘game night’ format,” according to a news release from Carswell & Hope, the musicians who brainstormed the idea.
Free State football standout commits to KU; ‘I can be near my support community,’ he says
Calvin Clements, a senior at Free State High School and Jayhawk fan growing up, is staying home for college. The 3-star offensive lineman committed to Baylor University on June 24, but his plans have changed: in 2023, Clements will attend the University of Kansas, he announced Wednesday evening. “For the...
How Lawrencians are spreading holiday cheer, from streetside fundraisers to acts of kindness
Everyone has a different way of celebrating this month. That’s why Lawrence Times TV took to the streets to hear how local residents are leaning into the joy and kindness that the holidays are all about. Brothers Harrison and Bennett Leiszler are known for taking their Christmas spirit to...
Panel at Lawrence library to address housing problems and solutions
Local housing experts will discuss rental problems and the shortage of affordable housing options during a panel Thursday at the Lawrence Public Library. Panelists will “share their expertise about feasible policy solutions including inclusive screening practices, banning housing discrimination based on source of income, and tenants’ rights to counsel,” according to a news release from the library.
Lawrence Humane’s ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ special to offer discounted adoption fees
Fees to adopt pets at Lawrence Humane Society will soon be discounted as part of a holiday special. The humane society is set to kick off its “Home for the Pawlidays” adoption event this weekend, according to spokesperson Elina Alterman. Starting Friday and lasting through Sunday, adoption fees...
Ending source of income discrimination in Lawrence will be a key step toward solving housing crisis, panelists say
Only about 10% of Lawrence landlords participate in housing voucher programs, and right now, 51 households with vouchers in hand are actively searching and struggling to find housing. Gabby Boyle, prevention specialist at the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center, and Mariel Ferreiro, landlord liaison for the Lawrence-Douglas County Housing...
Lawrence city commissioners select Larsen, Littlejohn as mayor and vice mayor
In keeping with tradition, Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday voted the last election’s top two vote recipients as mayor and vice mayor. Lisa Larsen, the longest-serving current city commissioner, is mayor again. Bart Littlejohn was selected as vice mayor. Courtney Shipley, stepping down from the mayor post to resume...
