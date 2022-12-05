ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence Arts Center’s ‘The Nutcracker: A Kansas Ballet’ returns this week with livestreaming options

By Chansi Long
lawrencekstimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawrencekstimes.com

LFK musicians’ Holiday Party & Musical Game Night promises raucous, festive shenanigans

Lovers of the Lawrence music scene are cordially invited to an inaugural holiday party and game night, featuring a “smorgasbord of local musical talent.”. “The evening is planned to be a raucous night of singing, dancing and ‘miscellaneous tom-foolery’ as two teams of Lawrence musicians compete to entertain the Liberty Hall audience, trading performances as part of a ‘game night’ format,” according to a news release from Carswell & Hope, the musicians who brainstormed the idea.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Panel at Lawrence library to address housing problems and solutions

Local housing experts will discuss rental problems and the shortage of affordable housing options during a panel Thursday at the Lawrence Public Library. Panelists will “share their expertise about feasible policy solutions including inclusive screening practices, banning housing discrimination based on source of income, and tenants’ rights to counsel,” according to a news release from the library.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Ending source of income discrimination in Lawrence will be a key step toward solving housing crisis, panelists say

Only about 10% of Lawrence landlords participate in housing voucher programs, and right now, 51 households with vouchers in hand are actively searching and struggling to find housing. Gabby Boyle, prevention specialist at the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center, and Mariel Ferreiro, landlord liaison for the Lawrence-Douglas County Housing...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence city commissioners select Larsen, Littlejohn as mayor and vice mayor

In keeping with tradition, Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday voted the last election’s top two vote recipients as mayor and vice mayor. Lisa Larsen, the longest-serving current city commissioner, is mayor again. Bart Littlejohn was selected as vice mayor. Courtney Shipley, stepping down from the mayor post to resume...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy