Henderson might buy Fiesta Casino site for $32 million
Henderson City Council is set to make a decision on whether or not to buy the land where the now-closed Fiesta Casino and Hotel.
NV Energy reporting outage near Eastern, Bonanza
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 1,900 customers are without power Thursday evening according to NV Energy. The outage is reportedly near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road and began just before 4 p.m. In a post to social media, the Neon Museum said it’s been affected by the outage....
From Summerlin to Henderson, businesses are taking water conserving action
Water conservation efforts continue in the valley, and many businesses have already removed thousands of square feet of grass from Summerlin to Henderson.
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Energy department official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport
An energy department official is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators learned Thursday.
First Multi-roaster Evergreen Coffeehouse Opens In Henderson, Nevada
If you need a sign to try a new coffeehouse, here it is! Evergreen Coffeehouse opened in Henderson, Nevada, located at 40 N Valle Verde Dr. Unit 100. One can find them tucked in between Bodyheat Tanning and Ready Set Gig! Music Education Amplified. They are welcoming new customers with happy vibes and open arms.
Lucky guest wins $100K jackpot at Circa Las Vegas
A lucky guest won a $100K jackpot on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine on Tuesday at Circa Las Vegas, according to a tweet from the hotel.
Free program helps Las Vegas residents seal their records
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Legal Aid Center’s “clean slate” program is aiming to help those who want to seal their records for good. Free consultations were held Wednesday at the Cambridge Recreation Center. Legal Aid attorneys provided information on how to get the process started.
Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week. According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The new store, which will mark the company’s...
NDOW says mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley was euthanized
A new Tesla neighborhood launches with Powerwalls in Las Vegas
A new ‘Tesla neighborhood’ has launched in Las Vegas with Tesla Powerwalls and solar power in every home. Tesla neighborhood is a term that is being used for new developments where all the homes integrate all or part of Tesla’s power ecosystem, including the Powerwall home battery pack.
Public discusses future of several Lake Mead ramps at forum
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A public forum brought dozens of people out Wednesday afternoon in Boulder City to talk about concerns as the water levels continue to drop. Lake Mead has been declining since 2010. The reason for this meeting was to hear input for the next steps from...
Las Vegas man returns home to find apartment trashed before shooting squatter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man said he returned from a trip to find his apartment completely ransacked by squatters. Jermaine Pritchett told 8 News Now he walked into the unthinkable as every item he owned was gone and his apartment was destroyed. “They went through everything, pulled things apart, cut the couches, […]
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was impaired at time of fatal crash, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report released by Nevada State Police shows Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee was impaired at the time of a fatal crash in rural Nevada in 2021. The crash happened on Nov. 19, 2021 on U.S. 93 at mile marker 28 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. In the initial report regarding the crash, State Police said Lee, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt.
Las Vegas pharmacies face cold and flu medicine shortages
Certified Las Vegas driving specialist explains how to keep older drivers safe on the roads
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s often a touchy subject: when should a driver hand over the keys? That question is front and center during Older Driver Safety Awareness Week. Debbie Hansen, a certified driving rehab specialist, says it depends because driving is based on ability and not age.
Las Vegas residents enjoy opening day of the winter season at Lee Canyon Resort
On Wednesday, Lee Canyon celebrated the start of the winter season. However, the resort anticipates a large storm this weekend that will bring them a lot of the real stuff.
Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2022; See Which Vegas Restaurant Ranks 99
Whether you call yourself a “foodie” or a person who just likes to eat… This is going to be of interest to you. We have waited with anticipation for the return of Yelp‘s 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants 2022 article. People from across the U.S. rated...
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was drunk before fatal crash, troopers say
The CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, who died in a fatal crash last year, was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Free candy cane-themed walk-through event opens at Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the third year, Henderson residents Victors Cardenas and Joey Cardona will open their home to the public to present a candy cane-themed walk-through event to help benefit a local charity. According to a news release, experiencing the couple’s “Candy Cane House” is free to...
