Fox5 KVVU

NV Energy reporting outage near Eastern, Bonanza

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 1,900 customers are without power Thursday evening according to NV Energy. The outage is reportedly near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road and began just before 4 p.m. In a post to social media, the Neon Museum said it’s been affected by the outage....
jammin1057.com

First Multi-roaster Evergreen Coffeehouse Opens In Henderson, Nevada

If you need a sign to try a new coffeehouse, here it is! Evergreen Coffeehouse opened in Henderson, Nevada, located at 40 N Valle Verde Dr. Unit 100. One can find them tucked in between Bodyheat Tanning and Ready Set Gig! Music Education Amplified. They are welcoming new customers with happy vibes and open arms.
Fox5 KVVU

Free program helps Las Vegas residents seal their records

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Legal Aid Center’s “clean slate” program is aiming to help those who want to seal their records for good. Free consultations were held Wednesday at the Cambridge Recreation Center. Legal Aid attorneys provided information on how to get the process started.
Fox5 KVVU

Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week. According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The new store, which will mark the company’s...
electrek.co

A new Tesla neighborhood launches with Powerwalls in Las Vegas

A new ‘Tesla neighborhood’ has launched in Las Vegas with Tesla Powerwalls and solar power in every home. Tesla neighborhood is a term that is being used for new developments where all the homes integrate all or part of Tesla’s power ecosystem, including the Powerwall home battery pack.
Fox5 KVVU

Public discusses future of several Lake Mead ramps at forum

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A public forum brought dozens of people out Wednesday afternoon in Boulder City to talk about concerns as the water levels continue to drop. Lake Mead has been declining since 2010. The reason for this meeting was to hear input for the next steps from...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas liquor store CEO was impaired at time of fatal crash, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report released by Nevada State Police shows Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee was impaired at the time of a fatal crash in rural Nevada in 2021. The crash happened on Nov. 19, 2021 on U.S. 93 at mile marker 28 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. In the initial report regarding the crash, State Police said Lee, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pharmacies face cold and flu medicine shortages

Fox5 KVVU

Free candy cane-themed walk-through event opens at Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the third year, Henderson residents Victors Cardenas and Joey Cardona will open their home to the public to present a candy cane-themed walk-through event to help benefit a local charity. According to a news release, experiencing the couple’s “Candy Cane House” is free to...
