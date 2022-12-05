Press Release December 7th, 2022 Motor Vehicle Burglary Suspects Apprehended. On Tuesday, December 6th at approximately 4:24 pm, the Texas City Police Department received a call of suspicious circumstances in which the caller reported of several male subjects that were believed to be breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlet (Nike) located at 5885 IH 45 Freeway. Responding officers located the suspected involved vehicle that was described and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The operator of the suspect vehicle responded by evading officers and leading them on a pursuit that ultimately ended in the City of La Marque. The occupants of the vehicle jumped out FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/press-release-december-7th-2022-motor-vehicle-burglary-suspects-apprehended.

TEXAS CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO