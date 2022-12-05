ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting

MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit have identified the suspect wanted in the shooting that occurred in New Caney on December 5th as 22-year-old Mason Lee Young. Detectives have obtained a warrant for the…
NEW CANEY, TX
mocomotive.com

Man charged and is being sought in shooting in New Caney, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who they say is responsible for shooting another man in New Caney on Monday. Mason Lee Young, 22, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. The shooting stemmed from an argument among several people in the residential area north of Lake Houston Wilderness Park.
NEW CANEY, TX
mocomotive.com

2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer

Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Lorraine Diaz's cold case murder solved 6 years later by Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - After six years a family has justice for the murder of their loved one back in 2017. Lorraine Diaz was a 21-year-old out of Houston and the mother of two when she was found in a burned car. On Jan. 11, 2017, around 1:42 a.m., Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burning vehicle in a rural road off FM 762 in Richmond neat George Ranch High School.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Press Release December 7th, 2022 Motor Vehicle Burglary Suspects Apprehended

Press Release December 7th, 2022 Motor Vehicle Burglary Suspects Apprehended. On Tuesday, December 6th at approximately 4:24 pm, the Texas City Police Department received a call of suspicious circumstances in which the caller reported of several male subjects that were believed to be breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlet (Nike) located at 5885 IH 45 Freeway. Responding officers located the suspected involved vehicle that was described and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The operator of the suspect vehicle responded by evading officers and leading them on a pursuit that ultimately ended in the City of La Marque. The occupants of the vehicle jumped out FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/press-release-december-7th-2022-motor-vehicle-burglary-suspects-apprehended.
TEXAS CITY, TX
mocomotive.com

2 dead in 11-vehicle crash involving motorcyclist on I-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County: DPS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash where two people died on IH-45 and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County Tuesday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting DPS after they received multiple calls around 11:15 p.m….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road

The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
CLEVELAND, TX
East Texas News

Ivanhoe man arrested on indecency charge

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – An investigation last week resulted in an arrest of an Ivanhoe man and a charge against him of indecency with a child. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, last month, deputies with the...
IVANHOE, TX
Nationwide Report

53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)

The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy