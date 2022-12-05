Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting
MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit have identified the suspect wanted in the shooting that occurred in New Caney on December 5th as 22-year-old Mason Lee Young. Detectives have obtained a warrant for the…
mocomotive.com
Man charged and is being sought in shooting in New Caney, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who they say is responsible for shooting another man in New Caney on Monday. Mason Lee Young, 22, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. The shooting stemmed from an argument among several people in the residential area north of Lake Houston Wilderness Park.
Click2Houston.com
Boyfriend arrested, charged in death of Houston woman who was found shot to death in burning car 6 years ago, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has made an arrest in the six-year-old case involving the murder of a Houston woman who was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. On Jan. 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., FBCSO’s deputies...
mocomotive.com
2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer
Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
Boyfriend charged with murder 6 years after woman found dead in trunk of burned car in Richmond
Deputies said the 33-year-old was considered a prime suspect early on, but there was insufficient evidence to charge him. That all changed this fall.
fox26houston.com
Lorraine Diaz's cold case murder solved 6 years later by Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - After six years a family has justice for the murder of their loved one back in 2017. Lorraine Diaz was a 21-year-old out of Houston and the mother of two when she was found in a burned car. On Jan. 11, 2017, around 1:42 a.m., Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burning vehicle in a rural road off FM 762 in Richmond neat George Ranch High School.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Continuing To Investigate A Crash That Closed A Portion Of North Texas For Eight Hours
Bryan police continue to investigate a crash that closed a portion of Texas Avenue north of Highway 21 Tuesday night for eight hours. A motorcyclist who was struck by a truck making a left turn was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. No...
KWTX
Alleged porch pirates busted in College Station after witness calls police, follows suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Kenneth McIntyre and Jennifer Tinkham on a slew of charges after an area resident allegedly spotted them stealing packages from porches, followed them, and called 911 for help. “This is another great example of #SeeSomethingSaySomething,” police said in a Facebook post. Officials...
Press Release December 7th, 2022 Motor Vehicle Burglary Suspects Apprehended
Press Release December 7th, 2022 Motor Vehicle Burglary Suspects Apprehended. On Tuesday, December 6th at approximately 4:24 pm, the Texas City Police Department received a call of suspicious circumstances in which the caller reported of several male subjects that were believed to be breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlet (Nike) located at 5885 IH 45 Freeway. Responding officers located the suspected involved vehicle that was described and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The operator of the suspect vehicle responded by evading officers and leading them on a pursuit that ultimately ended in the City of La Marque. The occupants of the vehicle jumped out FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/press-release-december-7th-2022-motor-vehicle-burglary-suspects-apprehended.
mocomotive.com
2 killed when car hits bystanders who stopped to help motorcyclist after crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Two people are dead after bystanders stopped to help an injured motorcyclist on I-45 in Montgomery County late Tuesday night. According to Texas DPS, it began at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcyclist was speeding northbound on the I-45 service road. At the same…
mocomotive.com
2 dead in 11-vehicle crash involving motorcyclist on I-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County: DPS
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash where two people died on IH-45 and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County Tuesday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting DPS after they received multiple calls around 11:15 p.m….
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bryan on Wednesday. The crash happened in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive.
bluebonnetnews.com
DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road
The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman crossing street with husband in Baytown hit and killed in 'tragic accident,' deputies say
"It's very foggy out here. The driver never saw the pedestrian." Investigators said the woman and her husband were crossing the road, heading to a store, just before the deadly crash.
East Texas News
Ivanhoe man arrested on indecency charge
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – An investigation last week resulted in an arrest of an Ivanhoe man and a charge against him of indecency with a child. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, last month, deputies with the...
53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)
The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
'It's very traumatic': Man shot and killed during argument in west Houston, HPD said
While the shooting happened as kids were going home from school, no one was injured, but police are calling the shooting "very traumatic."
2 wanted for attempted robbery on landscaper working outside school in The Heights: HPD
Luckily, the landscaper ran off with his life, but the armed threat was reported just mere yards away from a school full of children.
Man on motorcycle and woman in SUV die in southeast Houston crash, police say
Investigators said the deadly crash happened at a southeast Houston intersection when the motorcyclist slammed into another vehicle.
