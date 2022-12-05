35-year-old Benner Township prison inmate died in cell. PA State Police will investigate

A man detained at Benner Township state prison died Monday, the state Department of Corrections wrote in a statement.

Ramon Ortiz, 35, was found unresponsive in his cell at 12:18 a.m. Monday, the Department of Corrections wrote, and emergency personnel were notified and CPR was administered until the EMS arrived.

Ortiz was transferred to Mount Nittany Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 12:57 a.m., according to the Department of Corrections.

The Pennsylvania State Police will conduct an investigation, officials wrote, and the official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s office. A message was left with Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers.

In its release, the DOC wrote Ortiz was serving a five- to ten-year sentence for aggravated assault; he had been at Benner Township state prison since July.