Stuttgart’s Economic Development Coordinator David Leech presented his November report to the city, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, the Stuttgart Industrial Development Commission (SIDC), and Stuttgart Unlimited, reporting that the Grand Prairie Center is hosting a good number of events as it nears the end of its remodeling and other city business news. Leech concluded his report by saying that he is stepping down from his role at the end of the year.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO