Read full article on original website
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Lady Ricebirds fall to Manilla on the road
After picking up their first win of the season last week, Stuttgart hit the road on Monday to take on the Manilla Lady Lions. Although the Ladybirds were able to keep the game close through three periods, a 19-point fourth quarter allowed Manilla to cruise to a 52-29 victory. Offensive...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
November City Business Report: Grand Prairie Center enjoying solid bookings post-reopening, festival a success, Leech stepping down at end of year
Stuttgart’s Economic Development Coordinator David Leech presented his November report to the city, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, the Stuttgart Industrial Development Commission (SIDC), and Stuttgart Unlimited, reporting that the Grand Prairie Center is hosting a good number of events as it nears the end of its remodeling and other city business news. Leech concluded his report by saying that he is stepping down from his role at the end of the year.
actionnews5.com
University of Arkansas Pine Bluff to replace Jackson State in Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Southern Heritage Classic is switching up the line-up. The University of Arkansas of Pine Bluff will now be replacing Jackson State University in the annual match-up. “Don’t sleep on Pine Bluff!” said UAPB alum Alexis Cole....
AR-Pine Bluff to replace JSU for Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s Golden Lions have been announced as the new football team for the Southern Heritage Classic. The Golden Lions are set to square off against Tennessee State University in September 2023 and again in 2024. The annual football game...
KATV
Little Rock woman claims her Lucky for Life prize
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — At the Arkansas Scholarship Claim Center on Thursday, the winner of the Lucky for Life prize claimed her prize on Thursday. Shirley Washington, a 61-year-old Little Rock woman, won the prize on Nov. 30 but claimed her winnings today. Washington matched the five numbers 5,...
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
Bennett's by Keith and Co brings casual, classy food to Arkansas town
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sometimes we sacrifice comfort for an up-scale dining experience, but not anymore!. Bennett’s by Keith and Co in Sherwood prides itself as being a casual dining restaurant with an upscale vibe all while maintaining an affordable menu. “This is a casual dining restaurant. When I...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Some rain possible this afternoon; a lot more expected tonight and tomorrow
The chance of rain is low early this afternoon, but it will start to increase late and especially as the evening arrives. Temperatures will continue to warm, and possibly even 70° in Little Rock. Steady rain will develop for the overnight hours and the start of our Wednesday That...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
AGFC, partners offer new experience for birding community
LITTLE ROCK — Birders and other wildlife-watching enthusiasts have a great new way to participate in outdoor recreation, thanks to the creation of a special Natural State-specific online gateway to Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology’s eBird birdwatching system. According to Karen Rowe, AGFC nongame bird program coordinator, the eBird...
VIDEO: Arkansas state trooper hits suspect car after chase on I-530
A newly-released video shows an Arkansas state trooper crashing head on into a suspect’s car after a chase on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County last month.
Parents of 14-year-old White County run away teen looking for answers
December 12th will make a month since 14-year-old Raynee Massey ran away from home on Honeysuckle Rd in Bald Knob.
mysaline.com
More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 3:. 1. Arkansas high school coach not returning to football program. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in...
Arrest video shows man being dragged by England Police Officer
A video of an arrest is raising eyebrows in England, Arkansas on Tuesday after a man in handcuffs was drug down the street by an officer.
Family remembers and honors Arkansas teen’s life after deadly shooting
Little Rock, Ark – It has been more than a year and half since 15-year-old Daylon Burnett was shot inside a Watson Chapel Junior High School and later died. With Burnett’s birthday approaching his family is sharing his memory. Lakeisha Lee is the mother of Burnett and says he would be turning 17 years old […]
Little Rock family urges for public to help find loved one
A Little Rock family says it's been almost a week since they last saw their loved one and now they're asking for help in finding 64-year-old Larry Stewart.
Dickey-Stephens Parks going cashless in 2023
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday, the Arkansas Travelers announced that Dickey-Stephens Park will no longer be accepting cash beginning in 2023. The cashless policy will include all events, including Travelers games, other baseball games, and non-baseball events. Patrons will be able to purchase a gift card either...
KATV
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas
Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
Pine Bluff School District will soon have local control again
PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — The Pine Bluff School District is one step closer to local control once again. On Thursday, the Arkansas Board of Education voted for a new board to take over. It will comprise local community members to decide the future of the district. The school district...
Comments / 0