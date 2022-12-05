ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Lady Ricebirds fall to Manilla on the road

After picking up their first win of the season last week, Stuttgart hit the road on Monday to take on the Manilla Lady Lions. Although the Ladybirds were able to keep the game close through three periods, a 19-point fourth quarter allowed Manilla to cruise to a 52-29 victory. Offensive...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

November City Business Report: Grand Prairie Center enjoying solid bookings post-reopening, festival a success, Leech stepping down at end of year

Stuttgart’s Economic Development Coordinator David Leech presented his November report to the city, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, the Stuttgart Industrial Development Commission (SIDC), and Stuttgart Unlimited, reporting that the Grand Prairie Center is hosting a good number of events as it nears the end of its remodeling and other city business news. Leech concluded his report by saying that he is stepping down from his role at the end of the year.
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

Little Rock woman claims her Lucky for Life prize

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — At the Arkansas Scholarship Claim Center on Thursday, the winner of the Lucky for Life prize claimed her prize on Thursday. Shirley Washington, a 61-year-old Little Rock woman, won the prize on Nov. 30 but claimed her winnings today. Washington matched the five numbers 5,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

AGFC, partners offer new experience for birding community

LITTLE ROCK — Birders and other wildlife-watching enthusiasts have a great new way to participate in outdoor recreation, thanks to the creation of a special Natural State-specific online gateway to Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology’s eBird birdwatching system. According to Karen Rowe, AGFC nongame bird program coordinator, the eBird...
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 3:. 1. Arkansas high school coach not returning to football program. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Dickey-Stephens Parks going cashless in 2023

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday, the Arkansas Travelers announced that Dickey-Stephens Park will no longer be accepting cash beginning in 2023. The cashless policy will include all events, including Travelers games, other baseball games, and non-baseball events. Patrons will be able to purchase a gift card either...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas

Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
MAUMELLE, AR

