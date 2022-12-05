ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Election Results Update

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
Correction letters must be returned to the County Elections Office by Monday, Dec. 5

The Paso Robles Press / Atascadero News Editorial Board

NORTH COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30 the final count of ballots will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

According to the Clerk-Recorder’s announcement, following the conclusion of the count, her office will then certify the results in time for the Dec. 8 deadline.

In a press release issued by Cano’s office, there are approximately 960 correction letters left to be returned to the recorder’s office. Letters must be received in the County Elections office by 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5.

Letters can be returned by the following methods:

  • Mailing the signed statement in the enclosed envelope that was provided with the letter.
  • Email the signed statement to elections@co.slo.ca.us.
  • Fax the signed statement to their office at (805) 781-1111.
  • Deliver the signed statement in person to the County Clerk-Recorder Elections Office located at 1055 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo.

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office updated their unofficial General Election results on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

As of Wednesday, there is a total of 9,872 votes left to be counted. This breaks down to 8,553 vote-by-mail ballots, 1,259 provisional or CVR ballots, and 60 election night non-processed.

Below are election results from the Nov. 23 count, which was available at the time of print.

PASO ROBLES

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District had 10 people vying for three trustee area seats and one at-large seat. In Trustee Area 2, Joel Peterson ran unopposed and was not on the ballot.

In the at-large race, Laurene D. McCoy has taken the lead with 38.76 percent over Adelita Hiteshew (36.71 percent) who held the first-place position since election night. Candidate Jim Irving remains in third with 24.53 percent.

In Trustee Area 1, results are Jim Cogan with 48.01 percent, Chris Arend with 27.51 percent, and Peter Byrne with 24.48 percent.

In Trustee Area 4, results are Sondra Williams leading with 42.85 percent, Frank Triggs with 37.71 percent, and Catherine Reimer with 19.43 percent.

Current District 1 Paso Robles City Councilmember John Hamon came in with 100 percent of the votes, running unopposed. District 2 Paso Robles City Councilmember Chris Bausch, also running unopposed, came in with 100 percent of the vote.

Paso Robles City Mayor candidates Michael Rivera currently has 45.42 percent of the vote, and current City Mayor Steve Martin is looking to win his re-election with 54.48 percent.

As for Measure E-22, Appointive City Treasurer failed with 61.76 percent. And Measure F-22, Paso Robles Quality of Life/Community Safety Measure, passed with 58.81 percent.

ATASCADERO

The City of Atascadero had two open at-large seats on their council and mayor up for election.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 23, current City of Atascadero Councilmembers Heather Newsom, with 43.82 percent, and Susan Funk, with 42.50 percent, look like they will both win their re-election for the two open seats on the council. Bret Heinemann is following behind with 13.69 percent of the vote.

City of Atascadero Mayor candidate Heather Moreno, running unopposed for re-election, has 100 percent of the vote.

City of Atascadero Treasurer candidate Gere Sibbach, also running unopposed for re-election, has 100 percent of the vote.

The Atascadero Unified School District had nine candidates running for four spots on the trustee board. The top four results are Tracy Ellis-Weit with 14.98 percent, Vy Pierce with 14.43 percent, Rebekah Koznek with 12.73 percent, and Denise McGrew Kane with 12.31 percent of the vote.

Other trustee candidate results are Tami Gunther (running for re-election) with 10.54 percent, Dan Hathaway with 11.08 percent, George Shoemaker (running for re-election) has 9.33 percent, Scott Staton with 9.63 percent, and Chris Collins with 4.97 percent of the vote.

TEMPLETON

Templeton Unified School District had two open seats on its board. As of Wednesday, taking the seats are Janel Armet, with 27.34 percent, Jennifer Grinager back ahead with 26.65, and Matt Allison close behind with 25.49. Jason Tesarz follows behind with 9.76 percent.

OTHER NOTABLE NORTH COUNTY RACES

  • District 2 SLO County Supervisor — Current District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson leads the race with 50.08 percent. His competitor Bruce Jones follows close behind with 49.92 percent.
  • State Governor — Current State Governor Gavin Newsom leads the race with 51.26 percent against Republican Brian Dahle with 48.74 percent.
  • State Senator — Democrat Alex Padilla leads with 53.44 percent against Republican Mark Meuser with 46.56 percent.
  • State Representative, 19th District — Republican Jeff Gorman leads with 55.18 percent against Democrat Jimmy Panetta with 44.82 percent.
  • State Representative, 24th District — Democrat Salud Carbajal leads with 59.84 percent against Republican Brad Allen with 40.16 percent.
  • State Assembly, 30th District — Democrat Dawn Addis leads with 54.19 percent against Vicki Nohrden with 45.81 percent.
  • State Assembly, 37th District — Republican Mike Stoker leads with 52.35 percent, followed by Democrat Gregg Hart with 47.65 percent.

The County Clerk-Recorder estimates her office will finalize counting all the ballots by Dec. 8.

To see the full results for local and national, visit pasoroblespress.com and atascaderonews.com or slovote.com.

goldrushcam.com

Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation

December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Local hospitals to pay out millions for alleged false Medicaid claims

Twin Cities and Sierra Vista will pay $6.75 million to the federal government, $750,000 to the State of California. – Dignity Health, a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries of Tenet Healthcare Corporation operating in San Luis Obispo County, has agreed to pay a total of $22.5 million pursuant to two separate settlements to resolve allegations that they violated the federal False Claims Act and the California False Claims Act by causing the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/28 – 12/04/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 29, 2022. 08:49— Carey James...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Bridgeworks Coworking Expansion Grand Opening Set for Dec. 15

ATASCADERO — The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting of the Bridgeworks Coworking expansion will take place on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, 6907 El Camino Real. Responding to market demand, the Atascadero Chamber constructed additional office spaces to match business startups, entrepreneurs, family-run shops, and people seeking a professional work environment with an office setting and an assortment of amenities.
ATASCADERO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Three Health Care Providers Agree to Pay $22.5 Million for Alleged False Claims to California’s Medicaid Program

December 7, 2022 - Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County,. California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Thirteen recruits graduate from Hancock College’s law enforcement academy in Lompoc

Thirteen recruits graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy Wednesday at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. The graduating recruits of Class No. 22-124 gathered with their friends and families to celebrate the completion of more than 830 training hours required to graduate from the academy and enter careers as peace officers. Twelve of the 13 recruits have already been hired by Central Coast law enforcement agencies.
LOMPOC, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
