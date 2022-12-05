Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
YMCA of Lincoln offers former Anytime Fitness members free month of fitness
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - With the recent announcement of Lincoln’s Anytime Fitness locations permanently closing, the YMCA of Lincoln is inviting those members to join the Y community. On November 25, 2022, Lincoln Anytime Fitness locations posted their permanent closure. Now through January 31, 2023, former members of...
1011now.com
Lincoln restaurant ‘pays it forward’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not just the burgers or the coffee that keep people coming to Penelope’s Lil’ Cafe near 48th and Pioneers. It’s also the sense of community. “It’s a thousand-person family,” Paul McMullin, a server at Penelope’s, said. And like...
1011now.com
Our Town York: High school ag program popular with students
YORK, Neb. (KOLN) - Several students have chosen a career in agriculture, thanks to their experiences with the York High School agriculture program. Jason Hirschfeld is one of two ag teachers at the school. He focuses on animal science. “We have more than 170 kids signed up for animal science...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The holiday season is alive in the Capital City with a number of events compiled in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. ARYSE Partners With People’s City Mission To Collect Warm Clothing. In support of the People’s City Mission, ARYSE and...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
1011now.com
The latest happenings in Lincoln
December 17 is the last day for cards and first class mail, December 19 is the last day for priority mail, December 23 is the last day for priority express. The Nebraska volleyball team practices in Louisville ahead of its Sweet 16 match vs. Oregon. WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights...
KETV.com
Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva on auction block
GENEVA, Neb. — Another chapter in the former site of the Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva. It's now on the auction block. The starting bid is $299,000. That's less than half of what taxpayers spent just three years ago to fix it up. "I'm disappointed especially since...
klkntv.com
Downtown Lincoln’s Tower Square transformed into ‘North Pole’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For the rest of the Christmas season, Tower Square in downtown Lincoln is the “North Pole.”. The square at 13th and P Streets has been decked out in lights and decorations, thanks to the Downtown Lincoln Association. The lights and music will be on...
1011now.com
Christmas gifts and Zoo Lights
WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights & interviews from Nebraska's 82-54 win over Wisconsin. Police investigating string of vandalism in northeast Lincoln. Updated: 1 hour ago. According to LPD, from Dec. 1-5, officers have responded to 16 reports of ‘rock vandalisms.’. Lack of snow giving Lancaster County...
1011now.com
Our Town York: York University
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Care for students is a top priority at an important educational institution in York that’s been around since 1890. We got a chance to visit with York University President Sam Smith, about what makes the campus unique to the area. “This is a place where...
1011now.com
H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights (Thu. Dec. 8)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Boys Basketball. Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 45, Nebraska Lutheran 39. Alma vs. Blue Hill, ppd. to Jan 3rd. Bertrand vs. Shelton, ppd. Central City vs. Boone Central, ppd. to Jan 24th. Central Valley vs. Fullerton, ppd. Deshler vs. Sterling, ppd. Elkhorn Valley vs. O’Neill, ppd.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
onekindesign.com
A modern timber frame home in a serene woodsy setting of Nebraska
This modern timber frame home was designed by M.T.N Design and built by PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes, nestled along the Elkhorn River in northeastern Nebraska. Sited on an abandoned YMCA camp near Omaha, this 4,485-square-foot home incorporates the heritage of what came before. This includes unique features such as...
thecitymenus.com
Reid Crow awarded $52,000 from University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Central High School senior Reid Crow has been selected as a Ruth Leverton Scholar at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This competitive award is an acknowledgement of Reid’s academic accomplishments and has a potential value of $52,000 during his tenure with the university. Reid plans to study business and accounting as a Husker.
1011now.com
Husker volleyball falls to Oregon in Sweet 16
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Volleyball season came to an end on Thursday, as the Huskers lost to Oregon in the Sweet 16. It was a hard-fought match, but the Ducks were able to pull out the victory in 5 sets in the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska took the first...
1011now.com
Monster Jam returns to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monster Jam returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Arena Championship Series West on April 7 and April 8, 2023. Monster Jam drivers are trained male and female athletes who compete in competitions, controlling 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour. Lincoln fans will have the chance to watch these drivers show off their skills and all-out racing in head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraskans express concerns, discuss future of vintage car scene
In May 2020, curator Tim Matthews and the rest of the staff at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln were faced with a difficult decision. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most elements of day-to-day life worldwide, the museum that is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history had to weigh the pros and cons of hosting one of the museum’s most wildly popular events: the “Cars & Coffee” car show.
News Channel Nebraska
Christmas at Crystal lights up Fairbury campground in December
FAIRBURY, NE — What is starting to become a Christmas tradition is back up and running in Fairbury. Christmas at Crystal hopes to bring the holiday spirit to people around southeast Nebraska with the help of local community groups and businesses who set up their own displays around Crystal Springs, a local campground and fishing area.
1011now.com
Shania Twain adds Omaha tour stop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shania Twain fans in Nebraska will now have two chances to see her in concert here next year. Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour on Tuesday, adding 19 concert dates, including a stop in Omaha. Twain was...
1011now.com
LES asking customers to report outages online
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System is asking customers to report power outages online as its third-party reporting phone system is experiencing issues. According to LES, the phone system for outages is ‘still experiencing temporary, intermittent service, resulting in some callers receiving a busy signal.”. LES is asking...
Comments / 1