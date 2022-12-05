Student ‘slave auctions’ illustrate the existence of a hidden culture of domination and subjugation in U.S. schools | Opinion

Read full article on original website
DOJ subpoenas election officials in Pa., other states Trump disputed
MADISON, Wis. — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.
