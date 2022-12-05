Living and serving in a small community can have its perks and its drawbacks, but make no mistake that most of the time its rewarding. In this issue of the TownTalk Community Spotlight, we will visit with a lifelong resident who just recently was catapulted to the top political office of Terry County. You’ve already probably figured out it is current Brownfield Police Chief and Terry County Judge-Elect Tony Sderbantez. There is probably a good chance when you run into someone from Terry County or Brownfield, they will know Tony or know of Tony. Of course, Tony has spent most of his adult life serving the Brownfield and Terry County communities in a law enforcement capacity.

TERRY COUNTY, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO