The deadline for nominations for two history awards presented by the DNR's Michigan History Center and the Michigan Historical Commission is approaching. The Governor John B. Swainson Award recognizes the efforts made by public employees who don't work in history-related fields to preserve and share Michigan history. The Milliken-Adams-Austin-Kelley Award - known as the MAAK Award - it recognizes an individual who has shown exceptional leadership and vision in support of Michigan history. The MAAK Award is not limited to the public sector.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO