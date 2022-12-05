ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College

Hearing set to decide fate of Nittany Mall Casino

STATE COLLEGE — The proposed Nittany Mall Casino could take another step closer to becoming reality. With the project in limbo, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will have a hearing for the proposal. The hearing is slated for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Strawberry Square Complex in Harrisburg. The hearing will be a big step in terms of approving or denying the proposed casino’s applications.
