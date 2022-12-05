ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts-Vikings game in week 15 scheduled for Saturday

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

Cam Bynum interception secures Vikings' 27-22 win over Jets 00:51

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' week 15 home game against the Indianapolis Colts is scheduled for Saturday as part of a tripleheader, the NFL announced Monday.

The game's date and time had been previously unannounced. On Monday, the league said the game will kick off at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17.

MORE: Cam Bynum interception secures Vikings' 27-22 win over Jets

Two other games -- Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills -- will follow the Vikings game on Saturday. All three games will be shown nationally on NFL Network, in addition to local broadcasts.

The Colts are 4-8-1, and while not technically eliminated, have a tough path to a playoff appearance. The 10-2 Vikings could lock down the NFC North championship as soon as this weekend with a win over the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings have one other game on the schedule with an unannounced kickoff -- their regular season finale in Chicago against the Bears. That will be played on either Jan. 7 or 8. The Bears have already been eliminated from playoff contention. If the Vikings win the division before week 18, it's unlikely that game gets scheduled in primetime, unless the Vikings are still jockeying with the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 1 seed.

