Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Needle in a cappuccino, another drug bust from Roberts County
PEEVER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After two major drug busts last week, the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook that a deputy found drug paraphernalia in a suspect’s cappuccino during a traffic stop on Monday. Around 9:40 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle near Peever due to...
KELOLAND TV
Deputies find needle in coffee during traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in Roberts County. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened on I-29 just before 10 p.m. Monday. During the stop, Richard Fleming allegedly put drugs into a patrol car. While talking...
KNOX News Radio
Suspect in MN woman’s death arrested in ND
A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on the woman at her residence Thursday when they found her body. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are not releasing her identity.
Roberts County fentanyl arrest largest in South Dakota history, sheriff says
A Roberts County deputy and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Officer have made the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history, according to a Facebook post by the Roberts County Sheriff's Office (RCSO).
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
KELOLAND TV
Authorities searching for missing Watertown teen
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a young girl. Dione DuBray Jr., 16, was last seen leaving her house around 4 a.m. on November 17, 2022. DuBray was seen wearing a white zip-up sweater, blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Comments / 0