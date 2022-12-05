Read full article on original website
Fallen Pa. firefighters escorted by police, first-responders: photos
On Thursday afternoon, the bodies of two New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 firemen were escorted from the firehouse to the Lehigh County coroner’s office following Wednesday’s fatal Schuylkill County house fire. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, died at St. Luke’s Hospital-Miners Campus...
natureworldnews.com
40 Animals Dead After Fire Consumed Red Creek Wildlife Center — Pennsylvania
On Monday, December 6, a fire at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, claimed the lives of 40 animals. Around 8 AM, first aid personnel reportedly arrived on the scene. The primary clinic building and all the animals in temporary care were destroyed in the fire, the center said in a statement.
Deadly West Penn Twp. fire ruled ‘suspicious’
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details emerge Thursday night about a fire that led to the deaths of two firefighters in Schuylkill County. And the man whose body was found in the woods near the property. The intense fire occurred on Clamtown Road you can see the destruction caused by the inferno. […]
Three dead, including two firefighters, after West Penn Twp. fire
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say three people are now dead in the aftermath of a Schuylkill County fire, two firefighters are among those deceased. Around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, dozens of fire companies were called to the scene of a fire in the 1100 block of Clamtown Road in West Penn […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic on Routes 100 and 309, Tilghman Street to be affected as crews escort firefighters who died in line of duty in Schuylkill
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say traffic will be affected in Lehigh County as state troopers, along with other first responders, will be escorting two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The procession will take place on Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., according...
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
2 Lehigh County firefighters die after being trapped in 3-alarm blaze, 3rd body found: reports
UPDATE: Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze. A massive house fire in Schuylkill County left two firefighters dead after being trapped in the building, and officials now say a third body has been found. SkookNews reports that fire crews were called to the 1100 block of...
State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for firefighters
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty. Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died […]
WFMZ-TV Online
WATCH: News conf. on firefighters killed in line of duty
Trooper David Beohm, with Pennsylvania State Police, and Chief James Bonner, of the West Penn Township Police Department, talk to reporters late Wednesday night after two firefighters died after battling flames in Schuylkill County. A third person was found dead on property behind the home.
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash caused delays Friday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Exit 69, which is Progress Avenue. The scene shut down one lane of I-81 and backed up traffic. The crash has since been...
Man survives central Pa. rollover crash, but dies after train hits him: state police
A Perry County man survived a Tuesday morning crash but was struck and killed by a train while standing on tracks beside his wrecked car, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 26-year-old Newport man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving too fast for icy road conditions around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his Jeep hit an embankment and rolled several times, state police said.
Pedestrian dead, another injured in Harrisburg crash: police
Harrisburg police said two pedestrians were hit, one fatally, Thursday night while crossing a city street in an area where three others have been killed since last year. Police said a woman died after getting hit by a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Thursday while crossing Cameron Street near the Market Street intersection. A male pedestrian was also injured in the Thursday night crash, according to police.
Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.
Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
Jesse James Survives Icy High-Speed Rollover Crash Only To Get Hit By Train Seconds Later In PA
A 26-year-old man has died after an icy crash onto train tracks in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Jesse James McGran Sutch, of Newport, has been identified as the victim of this deadly crash by his mother. Sutch had been driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty west on Lower Bailey Road in...
Lehigh Valley owner facing animal cruelty charges over herd of neglected horses
Three months ago, authorities say they found a herd of ill and underweight horses and a mule in such bad condition that they seized 10 animals from a Lehigh Valley owner and had to euthanize at least one horse. Heidi von Liebenstein, of the 100 block of Crest Avenue in...
Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
FOX43.com
Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
Police investigating suspicious fires in Cumberland County park
Two fires that damaged borough property in a Camp Hill park started under suspicious circumstances, police said Friday. Camp Hill police are seeking tips on the fires, which they said happened Sunday and Thursday at Schaeffer Park, on the 100 block of North 28th Street. Police said anyone who has...
iheart.com
Thieves Leave Home Depot with 6K in LED Dimmer Switches
(York, PA) -- Authorities in York County say two men who robbed a Home Depot store picked unusual items to steal. They say the suspects entered the store on East Market in November and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than six-thousand-dollars. The two fled without paying and drove off in an SUV with Florida plates. Photos on the state's Crime Stoppers website show their faces, so police hope they can be identified.
