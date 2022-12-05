Harrisburg police said two pedestrians were hit, one fatally, Thursday night while crossing a city street in an area where three others have been killed since last year. Police said a woman died after getting hit by a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Thursday while crossing Cameron Street near the Market Street intersection. A male pedestrian was also injured in the Thursday night crash, according to police.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO