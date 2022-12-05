ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Related
WBRE

Deadly West Penn Twp. fire ruled ‘suspicious’

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details emerge Thursday night about a fire that led to the deaths of two firefighters in Schuylkill County. And the man whose body was found in the woods near the property. The intense fire occurred on Clamtown Road you can see the destruction caused by the inferno. […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for firefighters

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty. Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WATCH: News conf. on firefighters killed in line of duty

Trooper David Beohm, with Pennsylvania State Police, and Chief James Bonner, of the West Penn Township Police Department, talk to reporters late Wednesday night after two firefighters died after battling flames in Schuylkill County. A third person was found dead on property behind the home.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash caused delays Friday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Exit 69, which is Progress Avenue. The scene shut down one lane of I-81 and backed up traffic. The crash has since been...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man survives central Pa. rollover crash, but dies after train hits him: state police

A Perry County man survived a Tuesday morning crash but was struck and killed by a train while standing on tracks beside his wrecked car, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 26-year-old Newport man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving too fast for icy road conditions around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his Jeep hit an embankment and rolled several times, state police said.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pedestrian dead, another injured in Harrisburg crash: police

Harrisburg police said two pedestrians were hit, one fatally, Thursday night while crossing a city street in an area where three others have been killed since last year. Police said a woman died after getting hit by a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Thursday while crossing Cameron Street near the Market Street intersection. A male pedestrian was also injured in the Thursday night crash, according to police.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.

Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Thieves Leave Home Depot with 6K in LED Dimmer Switches

(York, PA) -- Authorities in York County say two men who robbed a Home Depot store picked unusual items to steal. They say the suspects entered the store on East Market in November and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than six-thousand-dollars. The two fled without paying and drove off in an SUV with Florida plates. Photos on the state's Crime Stoppers website show their faces, so police hope they can be identified.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
