Special Meeting Set For Turkey Creek Conservancy District Board
SYRACUSE — The governing board of the Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The meeting will be at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation office, 11566 N. SR 13, Syracuse. The purpose of the special meeting will be...
Apartment Fire In Downtown Warsaw Quickly Extinguished
WARSAW — An apartment fire in downtown Warsaw on Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by multiple departments. At 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory was dispatched to a second-story apartment fire at 211 E. Center St., Warsaw. The property is owned by Lemler Land Holdings LLC, Silver Lake.
Tippecanoe-Chapman Sewer — ‘Its a quality of life project’
OSWEGO — A groundbreaking ceremony was held by the Tippecanoe-Chapman Regional Sewer District Board of Trustees Thursday, Dec. 8, in honor of the new septic elimination project. It was mentioned numerous times throughout the ceremony how monumental this project truly is for the people around the lakes. It is “a quality of life project,” if you ask Kosciusko County Commissioner Robert Conley.
Warsaw High School’s Color Guard Holding Gift Wrap Service Fundraiser
WARSAW — Warsaw Community High School’s Winter Guard is offering gift-wrapping services to all from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in the WCHS band room. This gift-wrapping fundraiser will help raise money for the Color Guard to be able to compete in their competitions this year. Cost of...
Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy To Meet Wednesday
SYRACUSE — Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District Board of Directors will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 7, at Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation Office, 11586 SR 13, Syracuse. The purpose of the meeting is for the district’s governing board to receive and potentially tentatively approve the plans,...
Sheriffs Of Kosciusko County Through 1959
The following is information from a 1958 article from the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. It appears that between 1836-1959, Kosciusko County had 33 different sheriffs. The first sheriff was Isaac Kirkendall in 1836. He lived east of Leesburg and used to ride a grey horse to Warsaw...
Red Cross To Have Multiple Area Blood Drives
WARSAW — The American Red Cross has multiple upcoming blood drives in Warsaw as well as ones in North Webster and Bourbon. 1-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Triton High School, 805 N. Harris St., Bourbon;. Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Firemen’s Building, 1013 E....
Mentone Mulls Recycling Services
MENTONE — Mentone is looking at recycling proposals. The Mentone Town Council discussed that issue at its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7. It came up due to the Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District deciding to remove all its collection containers from around the county, including Mentone, at the end of the year.
As Christmas Nears, More Holiday Events Set To Occur
WARSAW — There are only 18 days left until Christmas, but plenty of local, holiday-themed events are still set to occur. Below is an updated list of upcoming activities for the area:. Akron. The Akron Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the town of Akron, local churches and Akron...
APC Approves Rezoning, Three Final Plats
WARSAW — Despite some concerns, a rezoning was given favorable recommendation at the regular meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday, Dec. 7. Ransbottom Family Farm’s petition to rezone property from an agricultural district to a residential district was approved by the board 8-0. The 20.76-acre...
Leesburg Mighty Farmers 4-H Club Donates To AWL
LEESBURG — The Leesburg Mighty Farmers 4-H Club invited Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County Board President John Lantz to speak at its recent meeting at the United Methodist Church in Leesburg. Following the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge, Lantz spoke to a full house of club members...
Big Lots To Host New Warsaw Store Grand Opening Saturday
WARSAW — Big Lots Inc., a leading home discount retailer, will host the grand opening of its newest store at 2806 Frontage Road in Warsaw on Saturday, Dec. 10. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first 100 customers each day with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase. Both offers will be valid throughout the grand opening weekend, Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
Raymond H. Grubbs — UPDATED
Raymond H. Grubbs, 94, formerly of Claypool, (Beaver Dam Lake) died at 11:27 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Raymond was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Warsaw, to the late Harvey and Wreatha (Boyer) Grubbs. He married on Oct. 30, 1964, in Mentone, to Georgianna Dillingham Teel, who preceded him in death May 24, 2017.
Richard Alan ‘Rick’ Trobridge
Richard Alan “Rick” Trobridge, 60, Wabash, died at 6:08 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born on July 29, 1962. He married Janene Heupel on Sept. 14, 1985. He is survived by his wife, Janene Trobridge of Wabash; brother, Clint Trobridge...
Betty Engle — PENDING
Betty Engle, 79, Warsaw, died Dec. 7, 2022, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:41 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, South CR 700E, south of East CR 1150S, North Manchester. Driver: Angela R. Hollenbaugh, 52, East CR 1150S, South Whitley. Hollenbaugh was traveling south on CR 700E when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Overdose Deaths In County Reach New Record
WARSAW — 2022 isn’t over yet, but it’s already broken the record for most overdose deaths in a year. While requesting an additional appropriation of $50,000 before the Kosciusko County Council, Coroner Tony Ciriello reminded the council he had asked for a previous additional appropriation in September, but that money has ran out.
Debra Collier’s School Of Dance Joins With The Beaman Home
WARSAW — Debra Collier’s School of Dance in Warsaw recently held its annual food and toy drive. The studio collected numerous items to be distributed throughout the community by The Beaman Home. “Each season it is wonderful to see the outpouring of support and generosity from our students...
Kosciusko County YMCA To Develop Urban Soccer Fields
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Community YMCA announces the development of an outdoor sports park opening in the spring of 2023. Thanks to a partnership with Urban Soccer Park, members and guests will be able to use these turf fields for a wide variety of games, sports leagues, group exercise classes and other athletic events.
Warsaw Police Receive Further Training On C.A.R.E.S. Program
WARSAW — Warsaw Police Department has received further training on the county’s Community Assistance, Resources and Emergency Services program. Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory EMS Chief Chris Fancil addressed questions regarding the C.A.R.E.S. program during a Dec. 6 WWFT board meeting. Fancil said C.A.R.E.S. representatives provided two training sessions to WPD officers on Monday, Dec. 5.
