WARSAW — Big Lots Inc., a leading home discount retailer, will host the grand opening of its newest store at 2806 Frontage Road in Warsaw on Saturday, Dec. 10. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first 100 customers each day with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase. Both offers will be valid throughout the grand opening weekend, Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.

WARSAW, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO