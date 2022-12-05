Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer Announces Support for Park Upgrades in 11 Counties in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. – Two Marquette County parks will receive grants for upgrades as part of the Land and Water Conservation Fund grants. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) made the announcement yesterday (Wednesday). The Michigamme Township Park will receive $183,200 for dock access and...
Small manufacturers throughout Michigan receive state support to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has announced 24-small manufacturers around Michigan, including one in Baraga County, have been awarded a total of $559,005 to help them adopt Industry 4.0 technologies. The funds are part of the $3-million Industry 4.0 Technology Implementation Grant program. L’anse Manufacturing And...
UPSET detectives make drug busts in 2-separate cases
(UNDATED) - A month-long investigation has lead to the arrest of a Marquette man on drug charges. The Upper Peninsula Drug Enforcement Team arrested. 27-year old Mark Granlund on December 4th on 2-counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony and Habitual Offender-2nd Notice. UPSET detectives say Granlund was distributing methamphetamine in the Baraga County area. Granlund was arraigned in 97th District Court, and his bond was set at $10,000.
