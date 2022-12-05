(UNDATED) - A month-long investigation has lead to the arrest of a Marquette man on drug charges. The Upper Peninsula Drug Enforcement Team arrested. 27-year old Mark Granlund on December 4th on 2-counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony and Habitual Offender-2nd Notice. UPSET detectives say Granlund was distributing methamphetamine in the Baraga County area. Granlund was arraigned in 97th District Court, and his bond was set at $10,000.

