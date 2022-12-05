ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

Kings Mtn. Ponzi scheme duo after scamming $4M from victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A federal case involving two 27-year-old men and a $4 million Ponzi scheme resulted in a combined 145-month prison term on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Frank Witney announced that Austin Delano Page, of Grover, will serve 97 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, of Belmont, got a 48-month prison term with two years of supervised release.
GROVER, NC
counton2.com

FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy plant

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating after shots were fired near a Duke Energy plant in South Carolina. According to CBS NEWS, an individual opened fire Wednesday near a Duke Energy facility at Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway. According to multiple sources, the individual...
RIDGEWAY, SC
counton2.com

Gov. McMaster signs memorandum of understanding with UK to boost trade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between South Carolina and the United Kingdom to boost economic development. McMaster and UK Trade Minister Greg Hands met in Columbia to sign the document and discuss the partnership between South Carolina and the...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy