CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A federal case involving two 27-year-old men and a $4 million Ponzi scheme resulted in a combined 145-month prison term on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Frank Witney announced that Austin Delano Page, of Grover, will serve 97 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, of Belmont, got a 48-month prison term with two years of supervised release.

GROVER, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO