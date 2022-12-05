ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers have seen enough of Jordan Love to make decision on 5th year option

The Green Bay Packers have several major decisions to make this offseason, one of which includes whether or not to pick up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Although Love has only 88 career pass attempts in his nearly three NFL seasons, when it comes to picking up that option, GM Brian Gutekunst has seen everything he needs to in order to make a decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Best Vikings Player Nobody Talks About

The Minnesota Vikings are predominantly headlined by Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, and others, but some unsung players are flying under the radar in 2022. The team has a 10-2 record through 13 weeks, the second-best mark in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles. And the best Vikings player that nobody...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season

The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Former Vikings coach is making national headlines after conflicting reports

One former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings is making headlines this week. Despite conflicting reports, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. reports that Mike Zimmer is expected to follow Deion Sanders to the University of Colorado, where he will serve as defensive coordinator. Zimmer, who was the Vikings’ head coach from 2014-2021,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

Bears QB Justin Fields Just Set This Crazy NFL Record

The Chicago Bears are riding a lengthy losing streak, as they haven’t won since Week 7 on the road against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Their loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, the sixth straight loss, officially eliminated the Bears from playoff contention as their record dropped to 3-10 on the season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Are the Rams the worst defending Super Bowl champions in NFL history?

The Los Angeles Rams went all-in to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium during the 2021 season. Trades for Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller gave the Rams a slim window to win a title at the expense of their long-term flexibility. They pulled it off, though, beating the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in February for the franchise’s second championship.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: The Good, Bad, And Ugly From Latest Loss

The Chicago Bears dropped their sixth straight game and ninth in ten. Here are the good, bad, and ugly from the game. Well, after a good start to the season it seemed as if the Chicago Bears would prove their detractors wrong. Many NFL analysts projected them to win just three games all season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Five Vikings miss practice with illness

Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

All of Justin Fields' records, unique stat lines

Justin Fields has done some miraculous things this season for the Bears. There's no denying his performances have taken a front seat in the sports atmosphere, and put him and the Bears on notice. This season, the second-year quarterback has broken records and recorded stat lines unfamiliar with the NFL world.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Brian Gutekunst: We’ll sit down with Aaron Rodgers after the season

The future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has become relevant lately due to: (1) his injuries; (2) the team’s current fortunes; and (3) the simple fact that he keeps talking about it. Rodgers has called whether he’ll return a “mutual” decision. Coach Matt LaFleur has said he wants Rodgers...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy