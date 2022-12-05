Read full article on original website
Related
KARE
WHAT HAPPENS If the Minnesota Vikings Lose to the Detroit Lions? | The Ron Johnson Show
The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North on Sunday with a win over the Detroit Lions, but what if they lose? What does it mean for their playoff seeding?
Packers have seen enough of Jordan Love to make decision on 5th year option
The Green Bay Packers have several major decisions to make this offseason, one of which includes whether or not to pick up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Although Love has only 88 career pass attempts in his nearly three NFL seasons, when it comes to picking up that option, GM Brian Gutekunst has seen everything he needs to in order to make a decision.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
The Best Vikings Player Nobody Talks About
The Minnesota Vikings are predominantly headlined by Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, and others, but some unsung players are flying under the radar in 2022. The team has a 10-2 record through 13 weeks, the second-best mark in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles. And the best Vikings player that nobody...
Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season
The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
atozsports.com
Former Vikings coach is making national headlines after conflicting reports
One former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings is making headlines this week. Despite conflicting reports, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. reports that Mike Zimmer is expected to follow Deion Sanders to the University of Colorado, where he will serve as defensive coordinator. Zimmer, who was the Vikings’ head coach from 2014-2021,...
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 28-19 win over Bears
The Green Bay Packers scored 18 straight points in the fourth quarter to help create a comeback victory over the Chicago Bears and a season sweep of the series against the team’s top rival. Matt LaFleur’s team is now 5-8 entering the bye week. Here are the stars,...
Bears QB Justin Fields Just Set This Crazy NFL Record
The Chicago Bears are riding a lengthy losing streak, as they haven’t won since Week 7 on the road against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Their loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, the sixth straight loss, officially eliminated the Bears from playoff contention as their record dropped to 3-10 on the season.
Dan Campbell: Loss to Vikings 'Burns Me'
Dan Campbell will never forget the Lions' loss to the Vikings earlier this season.
Twitter stunned as Mayfield leads comeback win 2 days after joining Rams
Baker Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Three days later, he led an improbable comeback victory in primetime. In Mayfield's Rams debut, Los Angeles erased a 13-point deficit in the final three-plus minutes to stun the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 at SoFi Stadium on Thursday Night Football.
Are the Rams the worst defending Super Bowl champions in NFL history?
The Los Angeles Rams went all-in to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium during the 2021 season. Trades for Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller gave the Rams a slim window to win a title at the expense of their long-term flexibility. They pulled it off, though, beating the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in February for the franchise’s second championship.
Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios
Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL as of this writing, they currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of the NFL, have five more weeks of games to play in the regular season.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: The Good, Bad, And Ugly From Latest Loss
The Chicago Bears dropped their sixth straight game and ninth in ten. Here are the good, bad, and ugly from the game. Well, after a good start to the season it seemed as if the Chicago Bears would prove their detractors wrong. Many NFL analysts projected them to win just three games all season.
NBC Sports
Five Vikings miss practice with illness
Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
All of Justin Fields' records, unique stat lines
Justin Fields has done some miraculous things this season for the Bears. There's no denying his performances have taken a front seat in the sports atmosphere, and put him and the Bears on notice. This season, the second-year quarterback has broken records and recorded stat lines unfamiliar with the NFL world.
Bears can fix D-line with two blockbuster offseason moves
This season, the Bears’ defense has been among the league’s worst units. Head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense is giving up 25.6 points and 350.5 yards per game. Those numbers are buoyed by a strong start in which they held five of their four of their first six opponents to 20 points or less.
Illness Runs Rampant on the First Vikings Injury Report
FB C.J. Ham- DNP (illness) EDGE Danielle Hunter- DNP (illness) CB Theo Jackson- DNP (illness) LB Eric Kendricks- Full (shoulder) CB Patrick Peterson- DNP (illness) S Harrison Smith- DNP (illness) That’s a whopping nine players on the Wednesday injury report for the Vikings with six players listed as DNP.
NBC Sports
Brian Gutekunst: We’ll sit down with Aaron Rodgers after the season
The future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has become relevant lately due to: (1) his injuries; (2) the team’s current fortunes; and (3) the simple fact that he keeps talking about it. Rodgers has called whether he’ll return a “mutual” decision. Coach Matt LaFleur has said he wants Rodgers...
Baker, remaining schedule could help Bears secure No. 2 pick
Despite there being a month left in the 2022 NFL season, the focus around the Bears has almost entirely shifted to a critical offseason for general manager Ryan Poles and the franchise's position in the 2023 NFL Draft. Such is the case when you are losers of six in a...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
