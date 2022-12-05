ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Authorizes Study for Troublesome Intersection

Traffic often gets clogged at Mill Creek Middle School when school lets out and is busy when it begins. It’s a problem the city is looking into. Vehicles with parents picking up their kids from school fill the school’s circle drive, usually lined up onto Ann Arbor Rd, waiting to turn right into Mill Creek’s lot. Meanwhile, cars often line up at the traffic signal from the other direction (east) to turn left into the same drive. Two lanes of traffic want the same space. Left turners, perhaps under pressure from the line behind them, sometimes make a move without a space to land, leaving their vehicle partially in the ongoing traffic lane.
DEXTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

80% of Ann Arbor liquor stores now checking identification, report says

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor liquor stores are now checking for identification more frequently, according to a recent round of state inspections. Of the 10 retailers selling alcohol for off-premises consumption that were inspected, eight checked identification, according to a study done by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. That number is up from just half, according to a sweep conducted earlier this year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 takeaways from Ann Arbor Public Schools’ fall 2022 enrollment report

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools saw its student count level off this fall, after two years of more significant drops in enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the Wednesday, Dec. 7 Ann Arbor School Board meeting, AAPS reported an enrollment of 16,993 this fall, a decrease of 34 students from the previous fall, representing a 0.2% decrease. This student headcount is the lowest AAPS has reported since 2014-15.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Parasitic outbreak in Michigan sparks livestock warning

Health officials are reminding Michigan residents to be careful around livestock following an outbreak of an illness called cryptosporidiosis, which is caused by a parasite. On Thursday. Dec. 8, the Department of Health and Human Services indicated there were 12 known people with a confirmed, probable or suspected case of cryptosporidiosis, spread between Ingham, Livingston and Oakland counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS

In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
