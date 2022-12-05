Read full article on original website
Resident advised to use bottled water after dioxane discovery north of Ann Arbor plume
ANN ARBOR, MI - New testing has revealed dioxane, a likely carcinogen, in a residential drinking water well more than a mile north of the estimated boundary of the Gelman plume, pollution that has spread in local groundwater for decades. One sample at the home in Ann Arbor Township, north...
Ann Arbor gas ban proposal draws mixed reactions from builders, climate activists
ANN ARBOR, MI — Climate activists are urging Ann Arbor to ban gas connections for new buildings, while building industry and union representatives are pushing back. The city’s Planning Commission heard more arguments for and against the proposal Tuesday night, Dec. 6. “It is of the utmost importance...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Authorizes Study for Troublesome Intersection
Traffic often gets clogged at Mill Creek Middle School when school lets out and is busy when it begins. It’s a problem the city is looking into. Vehicles with parents picking up their kids from school fill the school’s circle drive, usually lined up onto Ann Arbor Rd, waiting to turn right into Mill Creek’s lot. Meanwhile, cars often line up at the traffic signal from the other direction (east) to turn left into the same drive. Two lanes of traffic want the same space. Left turners, perhaps under pressure from the line behind them, sometimes make a move without a space to land, leaving their vehicle partially in the ongoing traffic lane.
Ypsilanti’s Peninsular Dam downgraded to ‘poor’ condition as removal plans proceed
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti’s Peninsular Paper Dam, dating back to 1867 and rebuilt in 1920, is officially in “poor” condition, a new inspection revealed, as officials continue the slow march toward its removal from the Huron River. The inspection from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes...
80% of Ann Arbor liquor stores now checking identification, report says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor liquor stores are now checking for identification more frequently, according to a recent round of state inspections. Of the 10 retailers selling alcohol for off-premises consumption that were inspected, eight checked identification, according to a study done by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. That number is up from just half, according to a sweep conducted earlier this year.
U of M’s Michigan Medicine to buy Sparrow Health System
The University is expected to announce the deal Thursday.
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
I-75 closed in Detroit, and 3 more construction projects to be aware of this weekend
The full closure of a stretch of I-75 in the City of Detroit headlines this weekend’s roadwork rundown, announced by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
Ann Arbor reprioritizes stimulus funds for downtown restrooms, city ambulance
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have OK’d plans to reallocate $500,000 in federal stimulus funds, putting $300,000 toward launching a city ambulance service and $200,000 toward downtown service improvements. City Council voted unanimously to approve the measure Monday night, Dec. 5, after asking City Administrator Milton...
Road salt is hurting Michigan's environment, but what are the alternatives?
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan, and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions.
Washtenaw County leaders OK plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2035. What’s next?
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - It’s both the “boldest action we’ve ever taken” and “just a small part of the long journey.”. Washtenaw County’s new plan to reach carbon neutrality community-wide by 2035 and prepare for the effects of global climate change contains multitudes, in the words of Ann Arbor Commissioner Jason Morgan.
5 takeaways from Ann Arbor Public Schools’ fall 2022 enrollment report
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools saw its student count level off this fall, after two years of more significant drops in enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the Wednesday, Dec. 7 Ann Arbor School Board meeting, AAPS reported an enrollment of 16,993 this fall, a decrease of 34 students from the previous fall, representing a 0.2% decrease. This student headcount is the lowest AAPS has reported since 2014-15.
DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
Donate to Toys for Tots at these Washtenaw County locations
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- The holiday season is here and the opportunities to do a good turn are out in full force. And those looking to donate toys to children can do so through a host of Toys for Tots donation bins scattered throughout Washtenaw County. Toys for Tots does...
Donors gift $50M for new name of University of Michigan ‘Pavilion’ hospital
ANN ARBOR, MI - A $50-million gift to Michigan Medicine will give a new name to the upcoming Pavilion Hospital at University of Michigan Health. Benefactors D. Dan and Betty Kahn are the new namesakes for the hospital set to open in fall 2025, university officials said. Known as the...
Looking for a fresh Christmas tree? Here are some places to find them in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Although the holiday season is quickly approaching, it isn’t too late to find a fresh Christmas tree in Washtenaw County. Cut down a tree or select a pre-cut tree from different farms across the county that are offering all kinds of varieties like firs, spruces and pines.
Parasitic outbreak in Michigan sparks livestock warning
Health officials are reminding Michigan residents to be careful around livestock following an outbreak of an illness called cryptosporidiosis, which is caused by a parasite. On Thursday. Dec. 8, the Department of Health and Human Services indicated there were 12 known people with a confirmed, probable or suspected case of cryptosporidiosis, spread between Ingham, Livingston and Oakland counties.
Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS
In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
Man, 22, killed in heavy machinery incident at construction site
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A 22-year-old Michigan man was killed in a construction site incident on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Bloomfield Township, WDIV Local 4 reports. The Macomb County man died in an accident involving heavy machinery in the 4700 block of Wing Lake Road, the report said. No...
Hot, boozy apple cider proves Ann Arbor’s HOMES Brewery does more than beer
ANN ARBOR, MI - I’ll admit, there are times I regret being a creature of habit. My numerous trips to Ann Arbor’s HOMES Brewery over the years have essentially unfolded like my own version of the Bill Murray comedy “Groundhog Day.”
