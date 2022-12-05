Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Thompson Intermediate student wins first place in 4-H essay contest on peanuts
ALABASTER – Thompson Intermediate School student Kyle Tran recently placed first in the 4-H County-Level 2022 division for his essay written about peanuts. Tran, who competed in the Junior Level 1 division, wrote an essay on the benefits of peanuts writing that peanuts “spontaneously replenish the soil with nitrogen, an essential nutrient for plant growth.”
Shelby Reporter
Blanket Fort Hope announces restoration home groundbreaking ceremony
PELHAM – Blanket Fort Hope, a child sex trafficking survivor advocacy agency, is hosting its official groundbreaking ceremony at the site where their children’s home will be constructed. The groundbreaking ceremony is set for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 from 3:30-5 p.m. “We are excited to begin construction on...
Shelby Reporter
The Patricia M. Smith CASA House opens
COLUMBIANA – Columbiana has a new house, the Patricia M. Smith CASA House located at 438 West College Street. It will serve as an office and supervised visitation location for the abused and neglected children of Shelby County under the care of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). In...
Shelby Reporter
CO.STARTERS program celebrates first graduates
MONTEVALLO – The first graduates of a new entrepreneurship program recently celebrated their successful completion of the course. Five local entrepreneurs served as Montevallo Main Street’s first CO.STARTERS cohort, a small group of Shelby County residents who completed a nine-week course designed to help them fine-tune their ideas for operating a small business.
wvtm13.com
Salvation Army expects greater bill assistance need after Alabama Power announces rate increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Area Salvation Army expects more people to reach out for power bill assistance through their "Project SHARE" following the announcement of another Alabama Power rate increase. Alabama Power announced a $6.81 rate increase that will go into effect January 1, 2023. The Salvation Army...
wbrc.com
Project Christmas Morning at Princeton Baptist Medical Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 2018, Princeton Baptist Medical Center has held its annual “Project Christmas Morning” toy drive, with toys donated to the children of Princeton employees who need a little help around the Christmas season. This year, 55 children will receive unwrapped gifts on Dec. 7,...
birminghamtimes.com
Highest Paid Employees in Jefferson County (AL)
Annual salaries in Jefferson County range from $132,000 to more than $323,000, according to a list obtained by the Birmingham Times. Department heads and managers make up the top-paid employees, which also includes information technology workers, civil and traffic engineers. Full Name Title Annual Salary. Lawson, T A County Atty...
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 12 through Nov. 18
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 12-18: -Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Cedar Bend Drive, Helena. -Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 400 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. Seven bars of Alprazolam with one...
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain Middle students raise more than $20,000 for Toys for Tots
NORTH SHELBY – As they rummaged through Walmart along U.S. 280 in North Shelby County, students from Oak Mountain Middle Schools loaded shopping carts with stuffed animals, games, sporting equipment, toys and so much more on Wednesday, Dec. 7. It was a poetic sight, reminiscent of the Grinch, as...
310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road
Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
birminghamtimes.com
Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham
The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list. NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY.
Shelby Reporter
Vincent celebrates Christmas, 100th birthday of its Grand Marshall
VINCENT – Vincent held a special Christmas parade this year as it celebrated the 100th birthday of its Grand Marshall. Vincent held it Christmas parade and festive celebrations on Monday, Dec. 5. Pre-parade activities began at 4 p.m. with craft vendors, food trucks and gift shopping. Post parade activities...
Shelby Reporter
Siluria Brewing Co. stuffs stockings for nursing home veterans
ALABASTER – Siluria Brewing Company is remembering those that served this holiday season as they fill stockings for veterans at nursing homes. Siluria Brewing Company in Alabaster is collecting goods for stocking stuffers until Thursday, Dec. 15. “In my mind it was reaching out to those who don’t necessarily...
Council member confronts mayor over past payments at Leeds Council meeting
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – A meeting of the Leeds City Council on Nov. 5 was the site of another round of tensions as Councilman Eric Turner confronted Mayor David Miller over payments made for building purchases and certain fees in the past. The meeting began with a recognition of the Leeds […]
H2O Foundation reverses course, says there is money available to help pay bills
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. The H2O Foundation, a non-profit aimed at helping Birmingham Water Works customers pay their water bills, said in a press release Wednesday that it is “ready and equipped” to help with bill payments, despite its representative saying last month that the foundation was “out of funds for the year.”
Shelby Reporter
POES partnered with Half Shell for Christmas fundraiser
PELHAM – Pelham Oaks Elementary School partnered with Half Shell Oyster house in a Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, Dec 3. Tickets included a pancake breakfast and a photo opportunity with Santa. All proceeds from the event were donated directly to Pelham Oaks Elementary School. Almost $3000 was...
wbrc.com
Walker County woman, others say FedEx delivered packages to wrong address
EMPIRE, Ala. (WBRC) - Delivery companies are busy this time of year in Walker County, but people who live there are having issues getting their packages. Debra McNiese, who lives in the Empire area, is one of them. She ordered a few items in November and they arrived this past Friday. The problem is the packages showed up on someone else’s front porch. She got a delivery notice picture from FedEx showing the packages at the wrong house.
Shelby Reporter
Christmas in Helena sees successful turnout
HELENA – Christmas in Helena kicked off the holiday season in Old Town as the community gathered at the Caboose Welcome Center for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Holiday Market and a new Christmas Concert event. On Friday, Dec. 2, the city began its Christmas in Helena events. Residents...
Bham Now
A sneak peek of Edgehill at Southtown, the new development at former Southtown Court site
A new website released by Southside Development Co. provides Birmingham residents with a sneak peek of the new 26-acre development going in the former Southtown Court site and a name for the massive project — Edgehill at Southtown. Location. The new Edgehill at Southtown is located along University Boulevard...
