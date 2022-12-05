Delivery drivers are extremely busy as a massive increase in goods ordered online drives ever-more-relentless schedules. Not only does the holiday season push demand, but many drivers also felt it during the pandemic with countless points of contact each day with common surfaces and strangers’ hands. Now, there’s a way to thank your driver for going through it every day: Amazon is introducing a feature that will let you “thank” your driver with a $5 tip — but one you don’t have to pay for.

20 HOURS AGO