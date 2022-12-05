Read full article on original website
nhonews.com
Campaign for YMCA of Yavapai County aiming to raise $5M-$10M
The YMCA of Yavapai County, which will be located in Prescott Valley, continues to seek community support to raise $5 million to $10 million via an ongoing fundraising campaign. The facility will incorporate between 40,000 and 65,000-square feet on a five-acre parcel of land located near the town center. Some...
theprescotttimes.com
News From The Yavapai County Elections Department
Yavapai County Elections Department Central Tabulation Equipment Tested Successfully. The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office successfully conducted the required Logic and Accuracy testing of the Yavapai County Elections Department central tabulation equipment today. Testing was mandatory prior to starting the recount of the General Election by a court order issued Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court.
prescottenews.com
Acker Night Street Closures for Friday, December 9 – City of Prescott
Closures to begin at 3 pm on Gurley and Montezuma Streets. Acker Musical Showcase will take place on Friday, December 9 starting at 5 pm. Affected street closures will begin at 3 pm and will remain in effect until approximately 10 pm Here are the Street closures for Acker Musical Showcase Night:
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County School District Elections Certified
SignalsAZ
Upcoming Holiday Events, Winter Pet Safety, Parade Winners Announced, Bill Belichick, is that You? | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
SignalsAZ
Tree Lightings, Acker Night, Pilates, and More!- My Drive December 7th, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott Valley Town Center Christmas Tree Lighting, Downtown Prescott’s Acker Night, Opening of FreedomCore Pilates, and more. Buckle up and hold...
SignalsAZ
Scam Awareness Tips from Prescott Valley Police
Many of our community members have fallen victim to scams where they have reportedly won either Publishers’ Clearinghouse or an International Sweepstakes that they don’t remember entering. The lure is that they have “won” a prize worth thousands of dollars, if not millions. If it sounds...
knau.org
Memorial service for Flagstaff couple Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen set
A memorial service will be held this Saturday for the Flagstaff couple who went missing during a wind event while sea kayaking in Rocky Point Mexico on Thanksgiving Day. The memorial for Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen is set for 1 p.m. in the Cline Library Assembly Hall at Northern Arizona University. School officials say anyone from the NAU community, Flagstaff and others who knew the couple are welcome to attend.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Shop with a Cop Event this Weekend
Attention Prescott Valley residents, the Prescott Valley Police Department, along with other county law enforcement agencies, will be participating in the annual Shop with a Cop event this Saturday, December 10th. The kids will be paired with their own officers and ride in a procession to the shopping destination. So...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Night Light Parade Winners and Video
From a day filled with fun to a night filled with lights, the Prescott Valley Night Light parade had an overwhelming 50 entries and made the streets the brightest they’ve ever been. Every float and walking group knocked it out of the park this year and the Prescott Valley...
prescottenews.com
Recent String of Burglaries and Attempted Burglaries in Prescott and Prescott Valley – YCSO
YCSO Encourages Citizens to be Vigilant About Their Home Safety. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been investigating a string of 8 different burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Prescott and Prescott Valley areas in the past week. YCSO has received multiple reports of early morning burglaries in the Legend Hills, Williamson Valley, and Senator Highway areas since December 3, 2022. Based on current evidence, the suspect can be described as male, 6 ft tall, average build, wearing pants, a sweatshirt and possibly a beanie style hat.
WATCH: Massive Herd of Elk Holds Up Traffic in Arizona
This huge elk herd in Flagstaff, Arizona held up traffic when the group decided to cross a road. The crossing caused a traffic jam of over a minute, according to the person who posted the clip to Twitter. In the video, a massive line of elk gallops on through the...
beckersasc.com
Physician-led cardiology management org gains 3 Arizona practices
Southwest Cardiovascular Associates has joined Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma. CVAUSA is a comprehensive cardiology practice management company that provides support to cardiologists by sharing best practices and an executive management...
12news.com
Impaired driver handed 58-year sentence by Yavapai County court
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — In 2020, Jonathan Floyd, 44, struck a van carrying a family of seven, killing two of the children. He was recently sentenced to 58 years in prison by the Yavapai County Superior Court. According to a court release, Floyd was driving southbound from the Las Vegas...
SignalsAZ
Fit Body Boot Camp Celebrates Opening in Prescott
Fit Body Boot Camp, the popular national weight-loss training program, will hold an Open House on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, at 1781 AZ-69, #53 in Frontier Village, next to Nationwide Vision. Everyone who attends the event will receive a week of free workouts at Fit Body Boot Camp. Guests can also tour the facility, speak with Fit Body coaches, and enjoy giveaways, raffles, and complimentary fresh juice drinks from Vibes Juice Bar. Prescott’s Fit Body Boot Camp was opened by Jamaal McCoy in September 2022.
YCSO Investigating Suspicious Death of Burned Body in Vehicle
Yavapai County News – On December 4, 2022, at 5:45 pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported vehicle fire with a person possibly inside, on Stoneman Lake Rd, 1/4 mile east of I-17 in the Sedona area. A man driving down I-17 called 911 to say he saw smoke and flames coming [...] This post YCSO Investigating Suspicious Death of Burned Body in Vehicle originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SignalsAZ
Planting Trees Wrapped in Burlap: Watters Podcast
In this Segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott give tips on planting trees wrapped in burlap. What steps should you take to plant your tree if it is wrapped in burlap? Also, learn the most reliable fruit trees for fruit production in the area and find out if you should still spray for aphids.
Human remains discovered in burning car near Sedona
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Human remains were discovered in a burning car Sunday night near Sedona, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. A motorist traveling along Interstate 17 noticed smoke and flames bellowing from Stoneman Lake Road at about 5:30 p.m. After getting closer to the burning vehicle,...
matadornetwork.com
Arizona’s 80-Foot Rock Slide Is Basically a Natural Waterpark
Roughly six miles north of Sedona, Arizona, is Slide Rock State Park, one of the state’s most beloved outdoor attractions. From its stunning red rock formations to its natural water slides, the park is a popular outdoor summer destination for visitors who want to escape the heat of Arizona’s cities.
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
