ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
nhonews.com

Campaign for YMCA of Yavapai County aiming to raise $5M-$10M

The YMCA of Yavapai County, which will be located in Prescott Valley, continues to seek community support to raise $5 million to $10 million via an ongoing fundraising campaign. The facility will incorporate between 40,000 and 65,000-square feet on a five-acre parcel of land located near the town center. Some...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

News From The Yavapai County Elections Department

Yavapai County Elections Department Central Tabulation Equipment Tested Successfully. The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office successfully conducted the required Logic and Accuracy testing of the Yavapai County Elections Department central tabulation equipment today. Testing was mandatory prior to starting the recount of the General Election by a court order issued Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Acker Night Street Closures for Friday, December 9 – City of Prescott

Closures to begin at 3 pm on Gurley and Montezuma Streets. Acker Musical Showcase will take place on Friday, December 9 starting at 5 pm. Affected street closures will begin at 3 pm and will remain in effect until approximately 10 pm Here are the Street closures for Acker Musical Showcase Night:
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County School District Elections Certified

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552.
SignalsAZ

Upcoming Holiday Events, Winter Pet Safety, Parade Winners Announced, Bill Belichick, is that You? | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11

Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Scam Awareness Tips from Prescott Valley Police

Many of our community members have fallen victim to scams where they have reportedly won either Publishers’ Clearinghouse or an International Sweepstakes that they don’t remember entering. The lure is that they have “won” a prize worth thousands of dollars, if not millions. If it sounds...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
knau.org

Memorial service for Flagstaff couple Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen set

A memorial service will be held this Saturday for the Flagstaff couple who went missing during a wind event while sea kayaking in Rocky Point Mexico on Thanksgiving Day. The memorial for Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen is set for 1 p.m. in the Cline Library Assembly Hall at Northern Arizona University. School officials say anyone from the NAU community, Flagstaff and others who knew the couple are welcome to attend.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police Shop with a Cop Event this Weekend

Attention Prescott Valley residents, the Prescott Valley Police Department, along with other county law enforcement agencies, will be participating in the annual Shop with a Cop event this Saturday, December 10th. The kids will be paired with their own officers and ride in a procession to the shopping destination. So...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Night Light Parade Winners and Video

From a day filled with fun to a night filled with lights, the Prescott Valley Night Light parade had an overwhelming 50 entries and made the streets the brightest they’ve ever been. Every float and walking group knocked it out of the park this year and the Prescott Valley...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Recent String of Burglaries and Attempted Burglaries in Prescott and Prescott Valley – YCSO

YCSO Encourages Citizens to be Vigilant About Their Home Safety. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been investigating a string of 8 different burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Prescott and Prescott Valley areas in the past week. YCSO has received multiple reports of early morning burglaries in the Legend Hills, Williamson Valley, and Senator Highway areas since December 3, 2022. Based on current evidence, the suspect can be described as male, 6 ft tall, average build, wearing pants, a sweatshirt and possibly a beanie style hat.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
beckersasc.com

Physician-led cardiology management org gains 3 Arizona practices

Southwest Cardiovascular Associates has joined Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma. CVAUSA is a comprehensive cardiology practice management company that provides support to cardiologists by sharing best practices and an executive management...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Fit Body Boot Camp Celebrates Opening in Prescott

Fit Body Boot Camp, the popular national weight-loss training program, will hold an Open House on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, at 1781 AZ-69, #53 in Frontier Village, next to Nationwide Vision. Everyone who attends the event will receive a week of free workouts at Fit Body Boot Camp. Guests can also tour the facility, speak with Fit Body coaches, and enjoy giveaways, raffles, and complimentary fresh juice drinks from Vibes Juice Bar. Prescott’s Fit Body Boot Camp was opened by Jamaal McCoy in September 2022.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona.Biz

YCSO Investigating Suspicious Death of Burned Body in Vehicle

Yavapai County News – On December 4, 2022, at 5:45 pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported vehicle fire with a person possibly inside, on Stoneman Lake Rd, 1/4 mile east of I-17 in the Sedona area. A man driving down I-17 called 911 to say he saw smoke and flames coming [...] This post YCSO Investigating Suspicious Death of Burned Body in Vehicle originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Planting Trees Wrapped in Burlap: Watters Podcast

In this Segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott give tips on planting trees wrapped in burlap. What steps should you take to plant your tree if it is wrapped in burlap? Also, learn the most reliable fruit trees for fruit production in the area and find out if you should still spray for aphids.
PRESCOTT, AZ
12 News

Human remains discovered in burning car near Sedona

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Human remains were discovered in a burning car Sunday night near Sedona, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. A motorist traveling along Interstate 17 noticed smoke and flames bellowing from Stoneman Lake Road at about 5:30 p.m. After getting closer to the burning vehicle,...
SEDONA, AZ
matadornetwork.com

Arizona’s 80-Foot Rock Slide Is Basically a Natural Waterpark

Roughly six miles north of Sedona, Arizona, is Slide Rock State Park, one of the state’s most beloved outdoor attractions. From its stunning red rock formations to its natural water slides, the park is a popular outdoor summer destination for visitors who want to escape the heat of Arizona’s cities.
SEDONA, AZ
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy