Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
Bay Journal
Dam removal yields an eel bonanza on Maryland's Patapsco River
Four years after Maryland blew up Bloede Dam on the Patapsco River, biologists are still waiting for river herring and American shad to take advantage new access to upstream reaches. Removal of the derelict hydroelectric facility had short-circuited their upriver spawning runs for more than a century. American eels, though,...
Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Bay Net
Fifteen Of 18 Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a succession of alcohol compliance checks at 18 businesses in St. Mary’s County. Fifteen of the establishments were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage Sheriff’s Office employee for identification.
NOAA Targets Va. Middle Peninsula as Next Fishery Habitat Focus
The National Oceanic and Oceanographic Administration (NOAA) recently chose Virginia‘s Middle Peninsula as its newest Habitat Focus Area, because it faces significant challenges from coastal flooding and erosion. At the same time, the Middle Peninsula also presents major opportunities to enhance habitat for fisheries. The project has three long-term...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland suspends license of 'Ever Forward' captain
The Maryland Board of Pilots announced the suspension of the license of the captain of the Ever Forward ship that got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay back in the spring of 2022. Captain Steven Germac was operating the ship when it became stuck in the Bay for over five weeks back in March.
proptalk.com
December 2022 Chesapeake Bay Boatshop Reports
The boat shows are long gone, daylight savings time and hurricane season is over. Winter with its slower pace has begun. Looking back over this and recent seasons we notice one problem that seems never to go away: the labor shortage. This problem is not limited to the marine industry of course, but the specialized nature of maritime work seems to make it especially difficult to find good help. It almost seems the labor problem is like the old saying about the weather; “Everyone talks about it, but nobody does anything about it.” That’s true, but we have some good work going on addressing manpower development in our region.
WJLA
'Ever Forward' pilot has license suspended after grounding ship in Chesapeake Bay
PASADENA, Md. (7News) — The operating license of the "Ever Forward" pilot who helped guide the container ship into the muddy bottom of the Chesapeake Bay this past spring has been suspended, according to the Maryland Department of Labor. The ship was finally freed in mid-April, more than a...
Nottingham MD
Eleven Maryland defendants facing federal charges relating to unemployment fraud scheme with more than $1.6 million in losses
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance fraud scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and...
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State. Commercial Metals Company (CMC), which is headquartered in Irving, Texas, plans to open a new steel plant in Berkeley County, West Virginia. “I am thrilled to welcome Commercial Metals Company to […]
USDA lifts suspension of Mt. Airy butcher accused of livestock mistreatment
The USDA has lifted the suspension of a Mount Airy butcher after inspectors last month witnessed the inhumane slaughter of a pig at their facility.
WHSV
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in respect and memory for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland county executives take oaths of office, not without some controversy
BEL AIR, Md. — Monday marked the start of new terms for many elected officials across Maryland. For many county executives in the region, it was the beginning of a second term. That's true for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Anne Arundel County...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals
Drug Arrest- On December 1, 2022, Dep. Stewart responded to the 23100 block of Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown, to serve a warrant for another jurisdiction on Ted William Taylor Jr., age 33 of no fixed address. Taylor was taken into custody and located on his person was a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Taylor was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
wypr.org
Good news? More Maryland kindergarteners are ready for school. Bad news? It’s not nearly enough
About 42% of kindergarteners across Maryland are considered academically ready for the classroom this year. That’s an improvement on the statewide Kindergarten Readiness Assessment when only 40% were academically prepared last year, Maryland State Board of Education data shows. But not nearly enough children are academically prepared for those...
