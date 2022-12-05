ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

Dam removal yields an eel bonanza on Maryland's Patapsco River

Four years after Maryland blew up Bloede Dam on the Patapsco River, biologists are still waiting for river herring and American shad to take advantage new access to upstream reaches. Removal of the derelict hydroelectric facility had short-circuited their upriver spawning runs for more than a century. American eels, though,...
MARYLAND STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia has a data center problem

Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland suspends license of 'Ever Forward' captain

The Maryland Board of Pilots announced the suspension of the license of the captain of the Ever Forward ship that got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay back in the spring of 2022. Captain Steven Germac was operating the ship when it became stuck in the Bay for over five weeks back in March.
MARYLAND STATE
proptalk.com

December 2022 Chesapeake Bay Boatshop Reports

The boat shows are long gone, daylight savings time and hurricane season is over. Winter with its slower pace has begun. Looking back over this and recent seasons we notice one problem that seems never to go away: the labor shortage. This problem is not limited to the marine industry of course, but the specialized nature of maritime work seems to make it especially difficult to find good help. It almost seems the labor problem is like the old saying about the weather; “Everyone talks about it, but nobody does anything about it.” That’s true, but we have some good work going on addressing manpower development in our region.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

Eleven Maryland defendants facing federal charges relating to unemployment fraud scheme with more than $1.6 million in losses

BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance fraud scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland

If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
MARYLAND STATE
WHSV

Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in respect and memory for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
RICHMOND, VA
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

Drug Arrest- On December 1, 2022, Dep. Stewart responded to the 23100 block of Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown, to serve a warrant for another jurisdiction on Ted William Taylor Jr., age 33 of no fixed address. Taylor was taken into custody and located on his person was a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Taylor was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Annapolis, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

 https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy