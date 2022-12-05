Read full article on original website
Why Aaron Judge re-signed with the Yankees after flirting with Giants and reported big-money offer from Padres
Aaron Judge's free agency saga came to its inevitable conclusion Wednesday, with the Yankees ultimately re-signing their superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. The deal makes Judge the highest-paid player on the Yankees roster by AAV at $40 million, $4 million per year more than Gerrit Cole. It...
MLB highest-paid shortstops: Xander Bogaerts tops Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter with $280 million deal with Padres
If one of Xander Bogaerts' career goals was to land a bigger contract than his idol Derek Jeter, he did just that on Wednesday night. At the Winter Meetings in San Diego, Bogaerts and the Padres agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract that will keep him in Southern California until after his Age 40 season. Bogaerts, who will be 30 next year, had been full time with the Red Sox since 2014 before hitting free agency this offseason.
Jon Heyman tweets 'Coke Hamels' news a day after 'Arson Judge' report, discovers 'Real Magic' of Cole Hamels autocorrect
Jon Heyman has struck again. A day after the New York Post columnist hilariously misspelled Aaron Judge's name in a tweet that claimed 'Arson Judge' was heading to the Giants (he wasn't), he tweeted that 'Coke Hamels' is hoping to pitch in 2023. 'Coke Hamels,' of course, refers to former...
MLB World Series Odds 2023: Astros odds-on favorite, Rangers and Phillies rise after adding deGrom, Turner
As MLB's Winter Meetings progress and the big free-agent dominoes continue to fall, the 2023 World Series odds markets adjust accordingly. It's never too early to get a glimpse into how the betting market is pricing your favorite team's or arch-rivals' odds to lift the Commissioner's Trophy, and with José Abreu, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, and Justin Verlander finding new homes, and Aaron Judge remaining in New York, we've already seen a semi-dramatic shift in the market.
Aaron Judge contract details: Yankees, slugger reportedly agree to record-breaking 9-year deal
The Yankees aren't going to be losing Aaron Judge after all. Despite a strong push from the Giants and a sneaky bid by the Padres to sign the 30-year-old free agent outfielder, the Yankees managed to retain their star slugger. News of Judge's return to the Yankees was first reported...
MLB Draft lottery results: Complete order for 2023 draft set after Pirates win No. 1 pick
Major League Baseball held its first Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, shaking up the draft order ahead of next summer's selections. The Pirates, who entered tied with the Nationals and Athletics for the best odds to select No. 1 overall, landed the first pick in the 2023 Draft. This is...
