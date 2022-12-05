ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

MLB highest-paid shortstops: Xander Bogaerts tops Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter with $280 million deal with Padres

If one of Xander Bogaerts' career goals was to land a bigger contract than his idol Derek Jeter, he did just that on Wednesday night. At the Winter Meetings in San Diego, Bogaerts and the Padres agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract that will keep him in Southern California until after his Age 40 season. Bogaerts, who will be 30 next year, had been full time with the Red Sox since 2014 before hitting free agency this offseason.
MLB World Series Odds 2023: Astros odds-on favorite, Rangers and Phillies rise after adding deGrom, Turner

As MLB's Winter Meetings progress and the big free-agent dominoes continue to fall, the 2023 World Series odds markets adjust accordingly. It's never too early to get a glimpse into how the betting market is pricing your favorite team's or arch-rivals' odds to lift the Commissioner's Trophy, and with José Abreu, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, and Justin Verlander finding new homes, and Aaron Judge remaining in New York, we've already seen a semi-dramatic shift in the market.
