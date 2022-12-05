If one of Xander Bogaerts' career goals was to land a bigger contract than his idol Derek Jeter, he did just that on Wednesday night. At the Winter Meetings in San Diego, Bogaerts and the Padres agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract that will keep him in Southern California until after his Age 40 season. Bogaerts, who will be 30 next year, had been full time with the Red Sox since 2014 before hitting free agency this offseason.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO