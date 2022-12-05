Who is the best Centre County boys athlete from the fall season? Vote here to decide

The fall sports season was an exciting one in Centre County, one that just officially finished after State College football’s deep playoff run.

Now we’re asking you to choose between 11 nominees for the Centre Daily Times’ Boys Athlete of the Season. Vote for your favorite in this unscientific, just-for-fun poll as many times as you’d like through noon Saturday. The poll will close at noon Saturday.

The nominees were selected by the CDT sports staff via stats compiled by the CDT, sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com or kandrews@centredaily.com, and by readers’ votes in the weekly polls.

Cam Watkins, Bald Eagle football

Watkins continued to build upon his strong high school football career with a great junior season. At wideout, he had 50 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 48 total tackles (40 solo), 22 tackles for loss, a team-high 10.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Carson Nagle, Bald Eagle football

Nagle was even stronger in his sophomore season, complete 202 of his 312 passes (64.7%) for 2,810 yards, 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He quarterbacked his team to an 8-4 record on the season and an appearance in the PIAA District 6 Class 2A semifinals.

Carson Long, Philipsburg-Osceola football and soccer

Long earned the distinction of 2021 CDT Athlete of the Fall Season . For his encore performance as a sophomore, Long finished with 20 goals on the season and went 8-for-8 on extra points in a 64-7 victory over Montgomery to end his football season. He went 21-for-22 on extra points on the year.

Chase Ebeling, Bellefonte cross country

Ebeling was nominated for Centre Daily Times’ Boys Athlete of the Week for Sept. 12-19 . He raced for a time of 18:41 at Bellefonte’s home tri-meet against Tyrone and Bald Eagle, winning on Sept. 13.

D’Antae Sheffey, State College football

Sheffey went on a deep playoff run with the Little Lions. He had 223 carries for 1,725 rushing yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry, along with 21 rushing touchdowns. As a receiver, the freshman had 17 receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson Romig, Penns Valley football

Romig built upon his strong sophomore campaign with an even better junior season in 2022. He went 150-for-232 (64.7%) on passes for 2,446 yards, 31 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He added 95 carries for 351 yards and five rushing touchdowns on the ground.

JW Scott, State College football

Scott has been a leader since landing on State College’s roster prior to the 2021 season. He has 10 carries for 57 yards and two rushing touchdowns on offense. He’s even better on defense with 102 total tackles (63 solo), 19 tackles for loss, six sacks, seven quarterback hurries, one interception, three pass deflections, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.

Owen Hollobaugh, State College soccer

Hollobaugh was State College boys soccer’s most prolific goal-scorer in 2022. He had 27 goals scored, six assists and 60 points on the season. The Little Lions also won the District 6 Class 4A championship. Hollobaugh had two goals in a 3-1 victory over Altoona on Nov. 2.

Tim Peters, Saint Joseph’s Catholic golf

Peters won his second District 6 Class 2A boys championship and competed for a state championship. The senior shot 76 (+5) on a par 71 to tie for sixth in the state. He is now heading into the basketball season for his final time playing high school sports.

Tre Greene, Bald Eagle football

Greene won CDT’s Boys Athlete of the Week when he had seven carries for 184 yards and two touchdowns on offense and added 14 total tackles (12 solo) on defense in a 42-27 win over Penns Valley on Sept. 16. The senior had his best season yet on both sides of the ball. He had 108 carries for 820 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, along with nine grabs for 141 receiving yards and three touchdowns. At middle linebacker, Greene had 100 total tackles (69 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Ty Watson, Penns Valley football

Watson was safety valve for Romig coming out of the backfield. The junior running back was reliable on the ground with 221 carries for 1,438 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns to go with 24 receptions for 376 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Watson had 27 total tackles (17 solo), two tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass deflections and a blocked punt.