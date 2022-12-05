Read full article on original website
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love
A good matchup doesn't necessarily guarantee a fantasy football eruption, but it sure can get things moving the right direction. The newest Los Angeles Rams quarterback, who was only claimed on Tuesday after being waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, practiced once with the club and promptly played one of his best games of the 2022 NFL season. He steered a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives, finishing his night 22-of-35 for 230 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions.
Cowboys Reportedly Planning Up to $295M in Renovations to AT&T Stadium
Despite being just 13 years old, AT&T Stadium is set undergo an expensive renovation project. Per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the Dallas Cowboys are planning to spend $295 million on renovations for AT&T Stadium. Fischer noted the renovations are "not intended to radically alter the general look"...
USC QB Caleb Williams Named 2022 AP College Football Player of the Year
USC quarterback Caleb Williams keeps adding accolades to his resume ahead of the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Williams has been named Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, receiving 32 of 46 first-place votes and 117 total points. TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second with six first-place votes and...
Ranking the 2022 Heisman Trophy Candidates Based on Their NFL Potential
Winners of the Heisman Trophy aren't guaranteed successful NFL careers. They aren't even guaranteed to be high draft picks, although that's become more common in recent years. Just this week, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman in 2017. Mayfield is now with his third team (the Los Angeles Rams) in six months.
Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Jalen Carter Tops Rankings, Will Levis Rises
Fresh off announcing he will enter the 2023 NFL draft, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis finds himself as the No. 3 overall prospect in this year's class based on the rankings from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. In his new big board released on Thursday, Kiper moved Levis up one spot to...
Baker Mayfield Stuns NFL Twitter with Game-Winning Drive as Rams Beat Raiders
Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. By Thursday, he was a hero. Against all odds, Mayfield led the Rams on a 98-yard, game-winning touchdown drive—in a minute and 35 seconds with zero timeouts—to catapult them to a shocking 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Rumors: Desmond Ridder to Start for Falcons in Week 15; Marcus Mariota Benched
The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly using their Week 14 bye to usher in a quarterback change. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Falcons will bench Marcus Mariota and turn the offense over to rookie Desmond Ridder ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the rival New Orleans Saints. Asking...
Josh McDaniels, Penalties Sink Raiders' Season in Stunning Fashion vs. Baker Mayfield
In something out of a Hollywood script, Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday and delivered an epic comeback win on Thursday. That's going to be the topic of conversation heading into the weekend, and rightfully so. However, Mayfield's signature drive overshadows the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders blew a game they should have won.
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 14
After over three months of setting lineups and making waiver claims and swinging trades and pondering the injustice of a world where Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp gets hurt, we have reached the end of the line. OK, the end of a line. A new line will begin...
Fantasy Football Week 14: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
We went light on rookies when identifying sleepers this week since fantasy football managers are heading into a critical stretch of the 2022 season, but we couldn't resist one who will play in a marquee matchup. You'll see an intriguing Week 14 sleeper stack for the Monday Night Football game, too.
The Biggest What-Ifs of the 2022 NFL Season so Far
Dwelling on hypotheticals is one of the many entertaining aspects of NFL fandom. Throughout the season, there are innumerable things—results, trades, injuries—that could have gone differently, and it's fun to imagine what could have been. Reality, after all, is such a buzzkill. Unfortunately, the NFL season isn't like...
Virginia Defensive Lineman Jahmeer Carter Returning For Senior Season
Carter started all ten games and recorded a career-high 29 tackles this season for the Cavaliers
Heisman Watch 2022: Examining Odds and Highlights for Finalists
In college football, there's no award more prestigious or more coveted than the Heisman Trophy. So, yes, winning it is kind of a big deal. That's why there's so much attention and hype leading up to the ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, in New York, which will crown the consensus best player in all of college football.
2-Time All-ACC WR Josh Downs Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Caught 22 TDs at UNC
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel he's entering the 2023 NFL draft. Downs caught 202 passes for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns in three years with the Tar Heels. He was a first-team All-ACC honoree in 2021 and 2022. The 5'10", 175-pound wideout is the...
Dan Campbell 'Shocked' Lions Are Betting Favorites over 10-2 Vikings in Week 14
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was taken aback Friday when told that his team is favored to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. According to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, Campbell said: "I really don't even know how to respond to that. I'm shocked by that." The Lions, who are...
Trae Young Buys $20M California Mansion from Former NFL Star Clay Matthews
Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young recently purchased a $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California, located in Los Angeles County. Front Office Sports provided a breakdown of the home and its amenities, including the presence of several celebrity neighbors:. Young bought the home from former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who...
Rams' Baker Mayfield Was 'Completely Shocked' by Raiders' Coverage on Game-Winning TD
Fans weren't the only ones baffled by the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive play-calling at the end of Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters after the game he was "completely shocked" when the Raiders cornerbacks lined up in press coverage on his touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds remaining.
Ranking the 10 Best 2022 CFB Coaching Hires so Far
The college football coaching carousel has been well underway all season. So far, 18 hires have been made. While it is pretty tough to predict how a hire will pan out in college football, there are certain expectations that come with them. Head coaches that have done well at smaller schools might be expected to have their success translate to a Power Five school. Or maybe coordinators that have done well have expectations to succeed at their first crack at a head coaching job.
College Football Awards 2022: Results, Winners, Highlights and Twitter Reaction
The College Football Awards doled out its annual collection of distinctions on Thursday night. Below, we'll go through the night's big winners. Maxwell Award (college player of the year): Caleb Williams, USC. Quite the day for Williams, who also won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and AP...
