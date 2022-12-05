Hallmark Star Holly Robinson Peete Shared Sesame Street Throwback Video To Honor Bob McGrath's Death At 90

The Sesame Street family lost one of its dearest members this past weekend. Bob McGrath, an original cast member on the long-running show, passed away at the age of 90. There’s since been an outpouring of love from those who watched him on the show for decades. One notable individual to speak out in the wake of his passing is Hallmark star Holly Robinson Peete , who has her own ties to the acclaimed children’s program. After learning of McGrath’s death, Peete shared a sweet throwback video from the show in his honor.

Holly Robinson Peete’s father was the late actor and TV producer Matt Robinson, who originated the role of Gordon on Sesame Street (which can be streamed using an HBO Max subscription ). As a result of that connection, Peete was able to become acquainted with Bob McGrath when she was just a child. The actress also appeared on the show alongside McGrath and her older brother, Matt, years ago. She shared a clip from the classic segment, which features a baby goat, to her Instagram . Check it out:

It’s a truly adorable clip from the show and one that perfectly encapsulates the kind and laid-back demeanor that the late actor and singer exuded. The Morning Show Mysteries actress also shared another tribute, and it’s enough to bring a tear to one’s eye. She shared a few vintage stills featuring several veteran members of the Sesame cast. The nostalgia-filled snapshots are available for you to see down below:

Bob McGrath joined Sesame Street in the role of Bob Johnson when the show debuted back in 1969. Johnson was established as a music teacher in the fictional neighborhood and, as such, he was frequently seen leading other characters in song. Over the years, McGrath lent his pipes to some of the series’ most beloved tunes, with his performance of “The People In Your Neighborhood” arguably being the most iconic. McGrath made his final appearance on the show in 2016 and still holds the title of longest-running cast member.

The PBS-birthed franchise, which joined HBO’s stable of kids’ content in 2016, has sadly lost a number of series alums over the past few years. This past March, Luis actor Emilio Delgado died at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by Carol Spinney , the celebrated puppeteer who helped bring characters like Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch to life. And 2016 sadly marked the passing of David Smyrl , who played Mr. Hanford.

It’s sad that Bob McGrath and many other Sesame Street legends are no longer with us. However, there's comfort to be found in the notion that their legacies will endure, and Holly Robinson Peete and others who knew and loved them are sure to see to that.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Bob McGrath at this time.