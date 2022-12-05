ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%? Here Are 40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan

Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
Benzinga

Canopy Growth To Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED announced that chief executive officer David Klein and other Canopy Growth team members will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on December 12, 2022. "We are proud to be a Nasdaq-listed company, and our team is honored to be ringing the opening bell. This is an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

ConocoPhillips Unusual Options Activity For December 06

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips COP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Chainlink Launches Staking Protocol On ETH Mainnet

Chainlink, a crypto oracle project, specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols. On Tuesday, the project announced the launch of a staking protocol in which stakers commit Chainlink LINK/USD tokens in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around oracle services. Chainlink said it supports over 1,000 oracle networks...
Benzinga

AmeraMex International Receives Equipment Orders Totaling $540,000

--News Direct-- CHICO, CA December 8, 2022 – AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $540,000. CEO Lee Hamre commented, "The year is shaping up to be another great year for...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
188K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy