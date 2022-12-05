Read full article on original website
WBOY
UAB at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball continues its homestand on Saturday when it hosts the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. UAB at WVU hoops game information. Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Time: 6 p.m. ET.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Lands Quarterback Commit
Earlier this evening, West Virginia and Neal Brown landed a commitment from Sam Stoner, a quarterback from York, Pennsylvania. Stoner, who does not hold a rating on 247Sports, will be a preferred walk-on for the Mountaineers. He is the high school teammate of 2023 commit Jaheim White, and currently holds the school’s all-time passing record for yardage and touchdowns (5,296 yards and 66 touchdowns).
WBOY
Smith makes history as WVU smashes Robert Morris
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three Mountaineers scored in double figures on Thursday as West Virginia women’s basketball blew out Robert Morris 72-42 in Morgantown. Kyah Watson led the Mountaineers (7-1) with a season-high 16 points against the Colonials (6-3), but a massive effort from Jayla Hemingway helped the home team with a double-double, grabbing 11 of WVU’s 50 rebounds. Watson flashed a newfound aggression since joining WVU in the offseason, both attacking the rim and stretching out for a pair of three-pointers.
WBOY
Mike O’Laughlin enters transfer portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia tight end Mike O’Laughlin is moving on from WVU and entering the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday. O’Laughlin, a redshirt junior in the 2022 campaign, made 32 appearances for the Mountaineers. He enters the portal as a graduate transfer. “First off, I’d...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Signs Pennsylvania’s First NIL Deal
After already being tabbed as the highest-rated recruit under Neal Brown and the sixth-best in West Virginia history, Mountaineers commit Rodney Gallagher is adding yet another accolade to his list while still being a high school senior. On Wednesday evening, Gallagher announced an NIL agreement with The Pavement Group, making...
Hot start gives WVU win over Navy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball opened its home stand with an 85-64 win over Navy at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. West Virginia clicked with an early hot hand from behind the arc. Four of WVU’s first five baskets were three-pointers, giving the Mountaineers an early lead. WVU needed just seven minutes to […]
WBOY
Six Shooters Ready for Winter Air Gun Championships
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Six student-athletes from the No. 1-ranked West Virginia University rifle team are set to travel to Camp Perry, Ohio, from Dec. 9-12, for the 2022 Winter Air Gun Championships, hosted by USA Shooting. Seniors Malori Brown and Mary Tucker; juniors Molly McGhin, Becca Lamb and Matt...
WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins talks playing time, execution after Navy win
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is making progress, but Bob Huggins still sees plenty of room for improvement for his team. The Mountaineers hosted the Naval Academy on the 81st anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks, an important day in the Mountain State. 2,335 Americans lost their lives in the attack, many of whom were West Virginians, and four battleships, including the USS West Virginia, were among the six ships sunk on Dec. 7, 1941.
WBOY
Toussaint shouldering the blame for the Xavier loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior guard Joe Toussiant sees himself as the “glue guy” on this year’s Mountaineer men’s basketball team. He’s WVU’s top player off the bench, averaging 10.9 points per game. He’s one of four players averaging double figures. The other three hold a spot in the starting lineup.
WBOY
WVU Wraps Up Homestand vs. Robert Morris
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its three-game homestand on Thursday, Dec. 8, as the Mountaineers welcome Robert Morris to Morgantown. Tipoff against the Colonials is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Thursday’s contest against RMU will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
WBOY
Brewster earns second Academic All-America honor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the 2022 Academic All-America Second Team, as announced by the College Sports Communicators (formerly the College Sports Information Directors of America) on Tuesday. The honor is the second...
Daily Athenaeum
Are WVU’s three-week winter courses worth it?
WVU’s Winter Intersession will return in just two weeks, offering students the opportunity to enroll in three-week courses packed with a semester’s worth of course material during the break. The University opened registration for the shortened term in October, releasing more than 40 course offerings. Ideally, this would...
WBOY
Start time set for WVU hoops’ Big 12 opener
The Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday that the WVU men’s basketball team’s Big 12 opener against Kansas State will be played at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. WVU leads the all-time series against Kansas State with...
WBOY
Thiesen earns All-Region status
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior defender Bjarne Thiesen of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named to the All-Southeast Region Second Team by the United Soccer Coaches. The honor is the second for the Kiel, Germany, native, who also was an All-North Region First Team...
Harrison signs with Shepherd lacrosse
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior lacrosse star Aubrey Harrison signed to continue playing at Shepherd University today, a move that fulfills a long-running dream of competing at the college level. “When I was younger, I always looked forward to playing college lacrosse and as soon as I hit high school, it just made me […]
Baker Receives Ringing Endorsements
West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins met the newly hired Director of Athletics Wren Baker on Monday at his introductory press conference before the two briefly chatted at practice later in the day, according to Huggins. However, Huggins did not need to meet Baker to know the...
West Virginia brewery to add Fairmont location
Stumptown Ales announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they would be expanding their operation to Fairmont.
WBOY
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
Local high school transfer able to play basketball after PIAA overturns WPIAL ruling
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The parents of Robert “RJ” Sledge Jr. moved their son from Bishop Canevin in East Carnegie to Imani Christian Academy in East Hills for multiple reasons, including discrimination, finances and lack of inclusion — but basketball was not a factor in their decision process.
