Washington State

The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
New York Post

Al Michaels had some beef with the Rams’ PA announcer

Al Michaels is fed up with the Rams’ PA announcer. During the Rams-Raiders game on “Thursday Night Football,” the Amazon Prime play-by-play announcer roasted the voice of the Rams for trying to get a “Whose House?” chant going. “It’s hard to tell where the crowd is now, maybe the Raiders,” Michaels said about the turnout during the first quarter as the Raiders led the Rams, 7-0. “You have a PA announcer here who incessantly screams ‘whose house’; I hate it. He wants them to say ‘Rams House,’ but as far as the Raiders are concerned, it’s kind of like their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 14

After over three months of setting lineups and making waiver claims and swinging trades and pondering the injustice of a world where Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp gets hurt, we have reached the end of the line. OK, the end of a line. A new line will begin...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket Scenarios

This Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets in a game that many fans probably didn't have circled when the schedule was first released. However, the Bills-Jets tilt has serious playoff implications—and not just for top-seeded Buffalo. The Jets have been one of the NFL's biggest...
Bleacher Report

Ranking the 2022 Heisman Trophy Candidates Based on Their NFL Potential

Winners of the Heisman Trophy aren't guaranteed successful NFL careers. They aren't even guaranteed to be high draft picks, although that's become more common in recent years. Just this week, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman in 2017. Mayfield is now with his third team (the Los Angeles Rams) in six months.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Josh McDaniels, Penalties Sink Raiders' Season in Stunning Fashion vs. Baker Mayfield

In something out of a Hollywood script, Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday and delivered an epic comeback win on Thursday. That's going to be the topic of conversation heading into the weekend, and rightfully so. However, Mayfield's signature drive overshadows the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders blew a game they should have won.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 14 NFL Picks

For Week 14, seven out of 13 NFL games feature division battles, which means bettors should be cautious with heavy favorites because familiarity between opponents oftentimes results in close scores. With those contests in mind, our crew had to carefully sort through a matchup with a quarterback change (because of injury) and a spread that just doesn’t make sense.
Bleacher Report

Leslie Frazier Headlines 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Class

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier headlines the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame class. The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Frazier, Henry Lawrence, Albert Lewis, Jim Marsalis, Tyrone McGriff, Elijah Pitts, Johnie Walton and Pete Richardson were selected for induction among a group of 25 finalists.
ARKANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Heisman Watch 2022: Examining Odds and Highlights for Finalists

In college football, there's no award more prestigious or more coveted than the Heisman Trophy. So, yes, winning it is kind of a big deal. That's why there's so much attention and hype leading up to the ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, in New York, which will crown the consensus best player in all of college football.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Zach Ertz Says Surgery on Knee Injury Involved ACL and MCL Repairs

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz revealed Thursday he had surgery to repair both his ACL and MCL, via Darren Urban of the team's official site. Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Cardinals' Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported the team believed the ACL was still intact, but he was later placed on injured reserve.
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Laughs at Rams' Pettiness for Claiming Baker Mayfield amid 49ers Buzz

The Los Angeles Rams might have achieved two goals when they claimed veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday. The reigning Super Bowl champions now have another option under center with Matthew Stafford still on injured reserve and John Wolford battling a neck injury. Los Angeles also ensured Mayfield didn't...
Bleacher Report

Ranking the 10 Best 2022 CFB Coaching Hires so Far

The college football coaching carousel has been well underway all season. So far, 18 hires have been made. While it is pretty tough to predict how a hire will pan out in college football, there are certain expectations that come with them. Head coaches that have done well at smaller schools might be expected to have their success translate to a Power Five school. Or maybe coordinators that have done well have expectations to succeed at their first crack at a head coaching job.
COLORADO STATE

