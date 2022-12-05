ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vikings.com

C.J. & Stephanie Ham Launch Scholarship Fund

Vikings fullback C.J. Ham and his wife Stephanie on Thursday announced the creation of the Ham Family Scholarship Fund. The endowed scholarship will support students of color near C.J.'s hometown of Duluth, Minnesota, as well as Superior, Wisconsin. It will be managed by the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation and...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy