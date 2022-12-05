A new airline set to fly between Dubuque and Florida starting next month has sold at least 24% of its available tickets for the first four months of flights. From November 9th to November 29th, Avelo Airlines sold almost 2900 out of over 12,000 available airline tickets for the first four months of its new flight service between Dubuque Regional Airport and Orlando International Airport. The most recent information on ticket sales was provided to the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Air Service Task Force. The commercial air carrier will offer flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays between the two airports starting on January 11th.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO