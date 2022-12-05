Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Hurtado Ekes Out State Senate Victory by 0.007 Percent
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado will return to Sacramento for a second term representing the Central Valley. Final numbers released by Fresno County on Thursday netted David Shepard, R-Porterville, four votes, but not enough to erase Hurtado’s lead. David Taub. Politics 101. Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, won the election by 20 votes...
GV Wire
Final Vote Tally Propels Local College Board Challenger to Upset Win Over Incumbent
State Center Community College District Trustee Bobby Kahn has been defeated by challenger Destiny Rodriguez, a businesswoman and consultant to the California Air Resources Board, in the election for State Center’s Area 1, which includes parts of Fresno and Madera counties. Rodriguez, who had steadily gained ground on Kahn...
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
GV Wire
Duarte’s Priorities are Water, Oil, and Inflation
Congressman-elect John Duarte of Modesto made it clear in an exclusive interview with GV Wire that his goal is to fight for water for the Valley and not waste time on Donald Trump’s antics or those of far-right Republicans. Duarte, who squeezed out a narrow win over Merced Democrat...
