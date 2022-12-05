ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Hurtado Ekes Out State Senate Victory by 0.007 Percent

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado will return to Sacramento for a second term representing the Central Valley. Final numbers released by Fresno County on Thursday netted David Shepard, R-Porterville, four votes, but not enough to erase Hurtado’s lead. David Taub. Politics 101. Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, won the election by 20 votes...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Duarte’s Priorities are Water, Oil, and Inflation

Congressman-elect John Duarte of Modesto made it clear in an exclusive interview with GV Wire that his goal is to fight for water for the Valley and not waste time on Donald Trump’s antics or those of far-right Republicans. Duarte, who squeezed out a narrow win over Merced Democrat...
MODESTO, CA

