Gabourey Sidibe’s ‘Surprise’ Marriage: ‘Precious’ Star Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago

Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe has been a Mrs. for a whole year! The Precious actress, 39, revealed she and Brandon Frankel secretly married back in 2021 during a stop by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday.

Gabourey Sidibe

While Gabby was thrilled by Brandon’s 2020 proposal, she knew she wasn’t looking forward to a big wedding. “The thing about weddings is I don’t like them,” she dished to Ryan and Kelly, while her new hubby sat in the audience.

Gabourey Sidibe announced that she secretly married her fiance in 2021 during a stop by ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan.’ (ERICH MCVEY)

Then, dropping the bombshell news, she said, “Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them: I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”

Ryan and Kelly admitted they were “confused,” and then asked if the American Horror Story star was sharing “breaking news” with them. She confirmed, revealing how they got married “at the kitchen table” just five months after their engagement. Stressing her feelings once more, she said, “I really don’t like weddings.”

Gabby talked about being a non-traditional bride in May’s issue of ‘Brides’ magazine. (ERICH MCVEY)

Not long after the show, Brandon got to share the news on his Instagram. He posted some snapshots of them flashing their wedding bands back during their casual kitchen nuptials, along with a snap of some celebratory cupcakes.

“SURPRISE!” he captioned the photo. “I can finally call her my WIFE publicly! Since @gabby3shabby finally spilled the beans today on Live with Kelly and Ryan- we’ve been MARRIED since March ’21! Relieved we can finally tell the world. So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life.”

He added, “Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8pm with. Love you forever.”

Gabby mused about her non-traditional wedding plans with Brides magazine back in May 2022. At the time, she told them, “The entire time we have been engaged, I’ve always been like, ‘No, we shouldn’t have a wedding.’ Maybe we’ll throw a barbecue, get married in the bathroom, and then we’ll come out and tell everyone we’re married.”

She went on, “It cannot be a traditional wedding. Really, it can’t be. I don’t want anything done the ‘traditional’ way. Our relationship is very much on our terms and I want it to be fun, like a true party.”