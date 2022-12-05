Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHSV
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Some beachgoers in North Carolina had the chance to see a shrimp boat appear to hover over the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect mirage, according to WECT First Alert Meteorologist Gannon Medwick. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are...
NC trooper praised after family credits him with saving baby's life
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper is being called a hero for saving a 9-week-old baby's life. Derrick Stroud said he drove nearly 100 miles per hour to take his 9-week old daughter, Amelia, from their home in Kinston to ECU health in Greenville. Stroud says...
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beach
Wrightsville Beach, NC.Photo byGoogle. A North Carolina witness at Wrightsville Beach reported watching two sphere-shaped objects moving and hovering above the beach at about 8:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
North Carolina teen wins $1M lottery prize while driving to 2nd job
An 18-year-old from North Carolina is in the market for a new truck after winning $1 million off a scratch-off while headed to his second job, the North Carolina Lottery announced.
kiss951.com
Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter
Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
Have you seen this emu? Person becomes latest North Carolina county to lose massive bird
Another emu is on the loose in North Carolina.
dailypaws.com
'Happy, Silly' Chino Finally Adopted After Lonely Year in North Carolina Shelters
Chino, a sweet and fun-loving 6-year-old terrier mix, was starting to feel the effects of spending more than a year in two North Carolina shelters. The longtime resident stayed at one shelter for a year then an additional two months at Burlington Animal Services. Laura Michel, Burlington Animal Services' marketing...
North Carolina Man Left 'Dumfounded' After Scoring $1 Million Lottery Win
"[His wife] didn't believe me. She thought it was a fake ticket."
Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
ourstate.com
A Sweet Giveaway from Dewey’s Bakery
The winner receives a scrumptious assortment of fresh North Carolina baked goods and two exclusive gold-plated North Carolina tree ornaments, worth a total of $300. Goodies will include Moravian sugar cake, cheese straws, gift tins, and assorted Moravian cookie thins in flavors like sugar, ginger spice, hot cocoa, and more. In addition, the winner will get to treat their loved ones to four “Best of Dewey’s Bakery” gift boxes worth $54.99 each, to be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S.
WXII 12
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: How to winterize your car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina. One way to make sure you're prepared for possible winter weather in North Carolina is to winterize your car. WXII went to Twin City Automotive to find out the best ways to stay safe on the roads as...
foxwilmington.com
Bible verse of the day: This is the gift we should not refuse, says North Carolina faith leader
“For the wages of sin is death; but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 6:23). This Bible verse from the New Testament ties sin with death — and everyone will die some day. So what is this verse telling believers...
Governor Cooper encourages NC residents to prepare for winter weather
RALEIGH — Winter Weather Preparedness Week is Dec. 4 – 10 and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging North Carolinians to plan and prepare now, before potentially dangerous winter weather arrives. “Winter weather predictions across North Carolina can be challenging, which means we all need to be prepared by...
'It's like God sent him to be there': Family thankful after NC state trooper saves infant's life
A traffic-stop in Kinston turned into a lifesaving moment for a family of triplets.
Craven County Schools using NC grant for school security
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Department for Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools announced it was awarding more than $74 million in grant funding to more than 200 schools in early November. The funds were split into two categories: for school resource officers and for safety equipment and training. Craven County Schools […]
860wacb.com
Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Issues Alert On Cold Case Investigation
This is an updated age-progression photo of Lindsay Ray Baker Jr. Lindsay Baker was last seen in 1989. He was 17 years old when he went to a party with a friend. The friend told Junior’s mother and authorities that he dropped Junior off in the Bethlehem area. The friend said he didn’t know exactly where he dropped Junior off.
rhinotimes.com
The State Will Pay The Power Bills For Certain Low-Income Households
Are you part of a low-income family living with an older adult or someone with physical challenges?. Then the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is an option to explore. Households with adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.”
