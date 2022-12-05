Read full article on original website
Related
7 out of 10 Healthcare Workers Find it Stressful to Manage Their Finances
– More than half of all healthcare workers (52%) feel less confident about their personal financial situation now compared to a year ago, according to a recent Harris Poll, among over 2,000 U.S. adults of which nearly 200 are healthcare workers, commissioned by IntelyCare and DailyPay. – The latest IntelyCare...
3 Reasons the Cloud is Critical for Ensuring Patient-Centered Care
As the healthcare sector embraces value-based care, the patient – not the procedure – is the central focus for providers. But the move to patient-centered care requires several significant deviations from the status quo. For example, more personalized treatment is required through information sharing and collaborative decision-making among...
Provider Burnout Has Leveled Out in 2022; Staffing Shortages Rises, KLAS Reports
– Value-based care (VBC) has been established as a priority among healthcare organizations and payers as participants have gained more experience in managing their quality metrics and contracts, ultimately realizing returns on their investments. – For their latest report, KLAS talked to 54 healthcare executives—including CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, CMIOs, COOs,...
Nursing Facilities – A Medical Crisis in Need of a Prescription
Nursing facilities have evolved from rest homes to medical facilities over the last 20 years. Patients are sicker, older, have more medical comorbidities, and are frailer. They require more assistance with activities associated with daily living and have much greater rates of cognitive impairment. People over 85 are the most rapidly expanding demographic and the elderly segment of the American population is expected to double in 2030 from 2010. Even with a shift to providing higher-intensity care in people’s homes, the demand for nursing facility-level care is slated to double. Meanwhile, there are significant workforce challenges that prohibit nursing home patients from getting the medical care they need. Fortunately, telehealth can help fill these gaps.
The 'Great Resignation' Is Taking a Toll on U.S. Health Care
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The nationwide shortage of health care professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally experienced the impact of staffing...
We Need to Use Data to Maximize Home and Community-Based Services for Our Most Vulnerable
Millions of children and adults living with intellectual or developmental disabilities (ID/DD) rely on long-term services and support (LTSS) offered through the state Medicaid program to meet their complex health needs. Medicaid LTSS enables many to achieve personal goals and lead fulfilling lives. These individuals are often some of the most vulnerable, highest-cost clients in the healthcare system.
care.ai Secures $27M for AI-Powered Smart Patient Rooms
Care.ai, a Orlando, FL-based first and only AI-powered ambient monitoring platform in healthcare raises $27M in funding from Crescent Cove Advisors. – The company plans to use the funding to accelerate growth and scale deployments of the industry’s first smart care facility platform throughout the U.S. AI-Powered Smart Patient...
infomeddnews.com
Reasons Why The Role Of Nurses Is Important In The Healthcare System
Are you thinking of becoming a nurse? Or are you just curious about the importance of nurses in our healthcare system? If yes, then this article is for you. The nursing profession is often taken for granted. People don’t realize the importance of nurses until they need their services. Nurses are an integral part of the healthcare system and play a vital role in patient care. This article will discuss why nurses are so important to the healthcare system. Let’s get to the list.
Lunit, CARPL.ai Partner to Accelerate AI-Powered Medical Imaging
– Lunit signed a global distribution agreement to provide its AI-based radiology solutions for clinical use via CARPL.ai’s platform. Lunit is a South Korean-based AI software company devoted to developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and treatment support, mainly focused on conquering cancer. – The partnership will deliver Lunit...
St. Luke’s Health Deploys Epic-Integrated I-PASS Solution for Standardized Handoff Communication
– Idaho-based St. Luke’s Health System today announced it is implementing Epic-integrated standardized communication tools across the health system and have selected the I-PASS Patient Safety Institute to implement the I-PASS solution. – The I-PASS handoff bundle enables industry-leading health organizations to rapidly adopt and implement a common language...
Driving Healthcare Operational Efficiency with IoT Sensing as a Service
Amid widespread staffing shortages across the healthcare sector, the need for IoT-enabled digital transformation in hospitals and patient care facilities is increasingly clear. For the first time since 2004, a lack of staffing has overtaken financial volatility as the No. 1 concern among healthcare CEOs in the American College of Healthcare Executives’ annual survey. Meanwhile, from canceled appointments to delayed surgeries, more than half of all U.S. patients report reductions in care quality due to personnel shortages. The problem is even further magnified in rural areas, with rural-based primary healthcare professionals ranking care quality as a greater concern than access to care within their communities.
CHIME/symplr Report Reveals Hospital Exec Priorities and 2023 Initiatives
– symplr, a provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, has announced the findings of its 2022 symplr Compass Survey. – The research captured sentiments from decision makers at top U.S. health systems to obtain insights about healthcare operations technology at their organizations, including effectiveness, challenges, and areas of opportunity. The results are published in the 2022 symplr Compass Survey Report, “From Disparate to Dynamic: Opportunities and Challenges in U.S. Healthcare Operations.”
5 Proven Strategies to Increase Employee Retention And Reduce Operational Costs In Senior Living
Staffing turnover in senior care has reached an all-time high at an annual rate of 48.5% among all employees and 68.1% among resident assistants and personal care aides. At a sunk cost of roughly $2,200 per employee, staff turnover is expensive and results in lower resident satisfaction, quality of care and occupancy.
M&A: Carenet Health Acquires Stericycle Communication Solutions
– Carenet Health, a leading provider of 24/7 and on-demand patient engagement solutions, today announced it has acquired Stericycle Communication Solutions, an industry leader in patient engagement technology and solutions and a service of Stericycle, Inc. The companies’ combined capabilities create the industry’s most comprehensive patient experience platform.
Out of Sight: Why Invisible Patient Engagement is Optimal Patient Engagement
As a patient engagement product director, there’s nothing that I love to hear more from customers than they live and breathe in the systems we’ve created. We’ve thought long and hard about UI; about the rich dashboards we build; about new ways to expand functionality within the parameters of our applications and programs.
Evaluating Evidence Base in Digital Health Solutions: The Real Questions Stakeholders Should Be Asking
Throughout the pandemic, digital health companies have seen significant growth, with one study finding that U.S.-based digital health startups surpassed $29 billion in 2021, almost twice the funding seen in 2020. When done correctly, the use of these digital innovations can help people reduce the burden of dealing with mental health challenges by providing accessible, affordable, and timely care to users. As digital mental health interventions (DMHI) continue to battle it out for a leading spot in this growing market, it’s imperative for stakeholders like employers, health systems, and health plans to carefully evaluate each available solution.
Why Preventive Healthcare Hinges on Diagnostics Innovation
There is a real sense that we are on the cusp of a diagnostics revolution. This has been spurred on by the pandemic, which at once underscored the tremendous power of mass testing as it became the fundamental basis for decision-making, from our own personal health to national policy. It also revealed gaps in terms of needing to drastically scale up testing capacity and invest in new and innovative digital diagnostics tools.
How to Prevent A Healthcare Staffing Crisis
The Covid-19 pandemic scrambled the business models and labor-market dynamics for many industries, but probably none as dramatically and directly as healthcare. Incredible, sustained demand coupled with regional disparities, political complications, and cultural challenges have left the healthcare industry on life support, especially regarding staffing. Healthcare workers are burned out...
How Fines Push Hospitals To Go Beyond CMS Price Transparency Rules
The gamble is over for hospitals that avoided complying with CMS price transparency mandates. After a slow start since they were implemented more than 18 months ago, CMS has issued 350 warnings for noncompliance, 157 corrective action requests, and finally issued fines to two Georgia hospitals in June. It seems many more will be on the way.
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0