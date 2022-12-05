Read full article on original website
December Teacher Of The Month: Paul Determan, Sartell Middle School
Congratulations to our Teacher Of The Month for December: Paul Determan of Sartell Middle School! Mr. Determan is a Social Studies teacher at the school who was nominated by one of his current students. "I want to nominate Mr Determan to acknowledge his love for his students and his job....
Anoka-Hennepin School District Selects McIntyre Over Ridlehoover
SARTELL (WJON News) - Jeff Ridlehoover will continue his role as superintendent of the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. Last week, Ridlehoover was name a finalist for the Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent position. During Wednesday's special school board meeting, the board decided to offer the position to current Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory...
Sartell Student Designs Christmas Card for Local Business
SARTELL (WJON News) - A student at Pine Meadow Primary School in Sartell is the creator behind a local businesses Christmas card. Granite City Tire and Auto partnered with the school to created a card design contest for the students. First and second grade students use their art class to...
The Story of Rockville; It’s More Than Rocks
Rockville is a town of 2,448 people in Central Minnesota south and west of St. Cloud located in the southeastern portion of Stearns County. Rockville was originally platted in 1856 and named for granite rock formations on nearby streams. Levi Gaylord was selected as the first Postmaster of the town. Many lakes exist in Rockville including Grand Lake and Pleasant Lake.
Sartell, Tech and ROCORI Habitat Homes To Be Complete by Spring
SARTELL (WJON News) - Construction continues inside Sartell High School's first ever habitat house. The house moved to it's permanent location back in July and volunteers have been busy working to complete the 6-bedroom, 3-bathroom home. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says...
Jingle & Mingle Parade in Sauk Rapids [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The annual Jingle & Mingle Parade was held in downtown Sauk Rapids on Saturday night. About 30 units were in this year's parade including floats with the Sauk Rapids Royalty and Santa and Mrs. Claus. The parade was the culmination of a day filled with...
Jingle & Mingle Festival in Downtown Sauk Rapids on Saturday
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Downtown Sauk Rapids is the place to be this Saturday. The Downtown Jingle & Mingle Festival will be happening at several locations throughout the day. Organizer Marla Elness says this will be their biggest event yet. Downtown is kind of the keyword here. Our mission...
Santa Stops in Foley Saturday!
FOLEY (WJON News) - Santa will make a stop in Foley Saturday!. The Minnesota Honor Society and Foley High School are hosting a breakfast with Santa to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Foley High School. On the menu:. French...
Rockville in Pictures [GALLERY]
Rockville is a city in Stearns County with a population of 2,448 in the ROCORI school district. The city is southwest of St. Cloud on Highway 23.
Epic Jingle And Mingle Event And Parade Coming To Sauk Rapids THIS Saturday!
Downtown Sauk Rapids will feel extra festive on Saturday (December 10th) when it hosts the annual "Jingle and Mingle" event featuring live animals, Santa, a lighted parade and more!. Retail shops in the downtown area will offer Jingle and Mingle specials including food and drink specials at restaurants and in-store...
Winter Storm Watch on Tuesday in Much of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Stearns and Benton Counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch that the National Weather Service has issued for Tuesday. For now, it will be in effect from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain are possible—total snow accumulations of 4...
High School Sports Results Thursday December 8
(Mia Rogholt led the Storm with 26 points) (Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 16 points and 5 rebounds) (Ally Tromburg won the all around with a final score of 32.6)
Meeker County Suspending Monthly Siren Tests Until March
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Residents in Meeker County will not be hearing weather siren tests for the next few months. Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze has decided to cancel the upcoming monthly siren tests for December, January, and February. The first of those tests was set originally to happen at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
How one Kind Minnesota Employee Takes Nice to New Level in Helping!
Do you ever read stories and wonder, what would I do in that situation? Would I have gone above and beyond the way this Minnesota Employee did? If you're looking for something to restore your faith in humanity again, you have definitely come to the right place. In a world...
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
GREAT Theatre Opens Production of Black Nativity
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Experience the retelling of the Nativity through high energy music and extraordinary dance this weekend. GREAT Theatre opens their production of Langston Hughes' Black Nativity Friday. Originally premiering in 1961, it was one of the first plays Off-Broadway written by an African American. Since then...
Another $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another $1 million Powerball winner. Minnesota State Lottery officials say there was a $1 million winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing that was sold at the Cub Foods store in Chanhassen. Nobody won the jackpot so that prize will grow to an estimated $116...
2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Delano
DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano. All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for...
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business
ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
Sartell Police Reporting Increase in Package Thefts
SARTELL (WJON News) - It's that time of year where many of us will be having packages delivered to our doorsteps. Authorities are reminding you to take extra care when having mail and packages delivered this holiday season. Package thefts usually increase between the months of November through January. The...
