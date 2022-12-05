Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
Sartell Police Reporting Increase in Package Thefts
SARTELL (WJON News) - It's that time of year where many of us will be having packages delivered to our doorsteps. Authorities are reminding you to take extra care when having mail and packages delivered this holiday season. Package thefts usually increase between the months of November through January. The...
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
Fill Your Freezer & Pantry Ahead of the Holidays With “Fare For All” This Thursday
"Fare For All' will be in Elk River on Thursday, December 8th, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by between the hours of 2 pm to 4 pm tomorrow, Thursday, December 8th, 2022. You can save...
fox9.com
Woman illegally detained by Anoka County jail details 'traumatizing' experience
(FOX 9) - A Ham Lake woman held for six hours at the Anoka County Jail, as deputies delayed release until immigration officials arrived, says she’s still traumatized by the 2017 experience. A federal appeals court upheld a district court ruling last week, finding that Myriam Parada’s constitutional rights...
Two Arrested in Kandiyohi County Following Drug Bust
SPICER (WJON News) - Two people were arrested Thursday following a drug investigation in Kandiyohi County. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Atwater on a possible drug overdose. Authorities say the person had eaten a brownie laced with THC. During the investigation, authorities traced the source...
Minneapolis will waive pet adoption fees on Friday
The City of Minneapolis is waiving fees for adopting cats and dogs on Friday in an effort to increase home placement ahead of the holidays. Minneapolis Animal Care & Control will make all of its cats and dogs free — meaning without any city fees — for adoption at a Friday event. The event will take place at Animal Care & Control’s location at 212 17th Ave. N from noon to 5 p.m.
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business
ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
How one Kind Minnesota Employee Takes Nice to New Level in Helping!
Do you ever read stories and wonder, what would I do in that situation? Would I have gone above and beyond the way this Minnesota Employee did? If you're looking for something to restore your faith in humanity again, you have definitely come to the right place. In a world...
greatpetcare.com
Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor
With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
knsiradio.com
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
franchising.com
The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
"Can I give you a hug?": Tire shop worker comforts customer who just lost her mom
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A simple but unexpected act of kindness last week has changed two people's lives this holiday season.Codey Zuelow was working at Discount Tire in Bloomington, where he brings an unmistakable kindness to his customer interactions.It was exactly what Barbara Lewis needed."That's what I was thinking on the way home, I kept saying, 'Who does this? Who says things like that?'" Lewis said. "I mean, it just really makes you believe that there's still good people."Lewis was waiting for winter tires last week when she got a call that her mom had died."Word for word I was like,...
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police Officer
In a news release from the Apple Valley Police Department, they state at around 12:12 PM on December 7, 2022, Apple Valley Police officers were responding to a domestic assault involving a weapon when a squad was involved in a motor vehicle accident.
Charges: Man brought knife into Forest Lake High School
FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man is accused of bringing a knife into Forest Lake High School on Tuesday morning.Charging documents say Eric Johnson entered the school around 8:15 a.m. and was seen on surveillance video going into the school restroom. He left the school about 15 minutes later.Officers found a compass and end cap in his pockets, and the documents go on to say they found shirts - some of which were cut up - and a knife tucked into the corner of a stall in the men's bathroom. The knife and compass end cap fit together.Johnson was taken into custody and faces one count of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.
fox9.com
Calls Between Hennepin County Attorney, Sheriff raise questions about Sheriff’s medical leave
(FOX 9) - The day before Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson went on voluntary medical leave May 18, he had a 10 a.m. phone call with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. It followed another morning phone call between the two men five days earlier on May 12. Sources close to...
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
mprnews.org
Top 10 events to see holiday lights, Christmas decorations across Minnesota
The Christmas season is here and, for those who celebrate, there are many events across Minnesota to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Minnesotans are gearing up for one of the most festive seasons and although it might be cold out, organizations, towns and companies are making sure their holiday events have lots of options so people are still able to enjoy the Christmas cheer.
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0