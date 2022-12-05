NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed it’s working with the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office in investigating after a woman was found dead at a rural home near Chanute. The agency said this is a homicide investigation. Confirmation on how the 47-year-old Chanute-area woman, Elaina M. Aspera, died is expected following an autopsy set for Friday, Dec. 9.

CHANUTE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO