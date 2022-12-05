Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police investigating suspicious situation where man reportedly approached child
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a suspicious situation that occurred around noon on Thursday involving a male approaching a child. Officers were notified of a situation where a child had been in a vehicle while a parent was in a store on the 1000 block of North Washburn Street in the city of Oshkosh.
Advance Titan
Dog found deceased near campus
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of a dog that was found dead on the 300th block of Bowen Street last Friday. Police were dispatched at 3:16 p.m. to Jansen’s Bar in Oshkosh after staff from the business reported that they had found a deceased dog next to the dumpsters.
wearegreenbay.com
How DNA swabs from a truck’s door handle led to an arrest in a 1988 Appleton cold case
(WFRV) – A former Valders resident was recently arrested and charged with killing an Appleton woman back in 1988. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was charged with intentional homicide as well as sexual assault. On November 7, 1988, around 11 a.m. officers were sent to 1338 West Spencer Street for a missing person.
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Police provide update to WIS 29 incident in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers have provided an update on the WIS 29 incident that resulted in an officer being hospitalized after accidentally discharging his firearm on Wednesday. A press release provided by the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department (HLPD) states that a 7-year veteran of its department was injured...
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
wapl.com
Shawano murder suspect heading to trial
SHAWANO, Wis–A Shawano murder suspect is heading to trial. A Shawano County Judge finds there is enough evidence to try Michael Ingold on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Ingold allegedly strangled his girlfriend in their home back in June. He will enter a plea to the charge...
Officer accidentally shoots himself during police pursuit in Brown County
WisDOT reported at 1:40 that portions of WIS 29 eastbound were closed. It was learned that a police pursuit shut down the highway and ended with an officer accidentally shooting himself.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan sees zero burglaries in November, first time in ‘last several decades’
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Sheboygan hit a major safety milestone in the month of November, as there were zero reports of a burglary. The Sheboygan Police Department reports this is the first time in at least several decades that the city has not experienced any burglaries in a calendar month.
wearegreenbay.com
Two teenage brothers officially charged in Green Bay shooting, details surrounding incident released
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two teenagers allegedly involved in a shooting on Green Bay’s east side have officially been charged with attempted homicide. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, 18-year-old Anthony Simbler and 16-year-old Avion Simbler were both charged with attempted homicide. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
12 pounds of fentanyl, tens of thousands of pills seized in Appleton drug investigation
Investigators this week from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice. LWAM and DEA led the investigation that resulted in...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Authorities locate vehicle with missing rear bumper, suspect still at-large
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County say they have located the vehicle involved in a police chase that happened on Sunday. Deputies with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found the Dodge Charger that is missing its rear bumper, which came off during a pursuit intervention technique.
wearegreenbay.com
‘We’re grateful’: Oshkosh Fire Department unveils Wall of Honor to remember those that came before
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department is honoring members of its agency in a distinct way. The department revealed its Wall of Honor to show appreciation for first responders. “You know it is that time of the year where we all celebrate the grace and blessings that...
Two Green Bay suspects charged with attempted homicide in east side shooting
Two Green Bay teens arrested for their alleged involvement in an east side shooting have been charged by the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ local auto repair shop
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old in Green Bay was charged for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ a local auto repair shop over an alleged incident back in February. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Brandon Johnson was charged with making terrorist...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton apartment fire causes $40k in damages, third red bulb of holiday season
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An apartment fire in the city of Appleton caused around $40,000 in damage on Wednesday evening. According to the Appleton Fire Department, shortly after 6:30 p.m., firefighters were sent to an apartment complex on Woodmere Court for a report of a structure fire. Dispatch indicated...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
radioplusinfo.com
12-9-22 fdl man enters not guilty plea in homicide case
A Fond du Lac man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree intentional homicide. Thirty two year old Timothy Brown entered the plea during an arraignment hearing this week. Brown is charged in the August 20 shooting death of 40 year old Brandon Johnson. Johnson was found dead in the 200 block of Marquette Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in September. He is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on a million dollars cash bond.
radioplusinfo.com
12-8-22 fdl county sheriff says recent drug busts illustrates serious drug trafficking problem in fox valley
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says three recent major drug busts in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties show how serious the drug trafficking problem is in this part of the state. More than five pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a drug bust in Juneau, ten people face drug conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac following a months-long investigation, and last week three Fox Valley residents were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 41. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says in the latest bust, deputies found over 900 Ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Waldschmidt says in addition to drugs, law enforcement found six cellphones in the vehicle. “Three people in a car having six cellphones is suspicious,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. “We’ll take a look at those cellphones and work to determine where their source is and where their destination was.” A female suspect who was arrested was on probation for multiple drug-related convictions.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history’: Authorities seize over 54k pills in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Investigators from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. LWAM and DEA led the investigation that resulted in the seizure of roughly...
