Recount Shows Stoltenburg Won NW Davenport House District Election
Republican Luana Stoltenberg has won Iowa's 81st House District election. That's the result of a recount over the past week by a three-member election board in Scott County. The process began last week with a hand recount of votes from absentee ballots cast in the northwestern Davenport district. Then the board used the county's tabulation machines to count votes cast on election day.
4 recounts later, Stoltenberg claims victory in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 81 has taken another twist, after the latest ballot recount determined Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg has defeated Democrat Craig Cooper, according to a Wednesday statement from Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It's the second time the winner of the race...
Smaller Proposal For Five Flags Gets City Council Support
After touring Five Flags Center on Monday, the Dubuque City Council had seen enough to express support for investing $25 million into the facility. While no action was taken by council members during the work session held prior to their regular meeting Monday, city staff plan to have the council vote December 19th on whether to commit funding to the project. The work session came after city staff presented a new proposal to make smaller renovations to the Five Flags center, rather than a larger proposal which would need a referendum presented to voters. The new proposal calls for investing $25.8 over a 15 year period.
Rainey Named Permanent General Manager of Five Flags
The interim manager of the Five Flags Center in Dubuque, Aaron Rainey, has been named to the role permanently. ASM Global, the company that manages the venue, announced the permanent promotion of Rainey. Rainey was named interim general manager in October, following the departure of H.R. Cook. Cook had served as Five Flags’ general manager since 2016 before leaving to become vice president of Venuworks Management Company. Rainey joined Five Flags in November 2021 as the venue’s director of operations and events.
Law enforcement in Linn County grow out facial hair for two causes close to their hearts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement across Linn County are growing out their facial hair to give back in several ways, including honoring two of their own who died of cancer this year. A 2023 No Shave calendar featuring members of law enforcement from Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha, and...
Smoking materials blamed for large fire in SW Cedar Rapids
Unattended smoking materials have been determined as the cause of a large fire in southwest Cedar Rapids, the fire department said. The fire broke out at a building at 3300 block of Southgate Court SW that is used for retail, business offices, and a church that shares space in the building.
Woman Forged Over $21,000 in Checks From Dubuque Banks
A woman has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for forging more than $21,000 in checks at Dubuque banks. 27 year old Khadijah Jackson of Chicago was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of forgery. Reports say that police responded to MidWestOne Bank on John F. Kennedy Road on November 26, 2021, to investigate a report of fraudulent checks. A bank employee was alerted by a bank fraud investigator that four fraudulent checks had been cashed at MidWestOne branches in Dubuque. The checks were made out to Jackson from a business account in Urbandale, Iowa. The total loss from the false checks was about $21,850, and surveillance footage showed Jackson cashing the checks.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to arrive in Dubuque Tuesday night
US Dept. of Education investigates Ottumwa school district over civil rights violation. The Ottumwa Community School district violated federal law regarding civil rights, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Linn County relocates sirens, expands outdoor warning system after nuclear plant closes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Linn County has expanded their outdoor warning system and it all started with the decommissioning of the Duane Arnold Nuclear Center. The county has always had an abundance of sirens - actually the county with the most in the state. [The plant...
Man Sentenced For Attacking Another Man With A Bat
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for attacking another man with a baseball bat. 46 year old David Miller was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of willful injury causing bodily injury and carrying weapons. Miller faces seven years in prison if he violates terms of his probation. A report states that officers responded to the 200 block of East 22nd Street on October 2nd after receiving a report of a disturbance. Miller was found on the front porch of a residence holding a bat. Miller told police that he came to the residence after a friend called him to say she has been assaulted by a man, who was not named. Miller said he was upset and walked to the residence, picking up a baseball bat in an alley along the way. He entered the residence and struck the man with the bat until other people within the residence were able to take the bat away from him.
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Dubuque Sheriff’s Office Is a Victim in Latest Phone Scam
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office has a Facebook post with a blaring notice of a "SCAM ALERT!!!!!" I pay close attention whenever I see ALL CAPS with that many exclamation points in a Sheriff's Office alert. The message highlights that there is yet again a phone scam targeting vulnerable and...
Dubuque Man Arrested For OWI, Assault on Police Officer
Dubuque Police arrested 24 year old Jesse Zeromski of Dubuque Tuesday on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. A police report says that Zeromski assaulted a law enforcement officer during the course of his arrest.
One Injured in Linn County Semi Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is recovering after a semi crashes in Linn County. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to reports of a semi crash. When officers arrived, they found the semi crashed into the pillar of an overpass. Investigators believe the semi veered off the road, went into a ditch, and hit a light pole before eventually hitting the overpass pillar. The semi was driven by 58 year-old Thomas Pohlman, who was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
$5,000 reward for information on cat shot with crossbow in Cedar County
Cedar County — The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting a cat with an arrow in Cedar County. Around Oct. 30, family members found...
Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing firearm
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. 36 year old Edgar Martinez Jr., 36, of Dubuque, was recently was given the 63-month prison sentence after previously pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Martinez also must serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. Martinez previously was convicted of multiple felonies and of domestic abuse. Martinez admitted during his plea hearing that he traveled throughout Dubuque with a pistol, marijuana and a plastic bag containing cocaine.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
Longtime Cedar Rapids Christmas display retired
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Christmas tradition in Cedar Rapids has come to a close this year, but the man behind the festive display said he’s got a lifetime of memories from his time decorating his home. Ron Frerick has been going all out for Christmas for about...
