Broomfield, CO

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis full fight preview | UFC 282

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strikers Darren Till and Dricus du Plessis will go to war this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s no secret that times have been tough for Till. The English talent hoped that a Middleweight move would...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Dana White details how Jiri Prochazka injured shoulder: He ‘f—king ripped the s—t out of it’

It will be a while until Jiri Prochazka is back in the Octagon. Two weeks ago, shockwaves rippled through the mixed martial arts (MMA) community when news broke that Prochazka was out of the UFC 282 main event this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) and vacating his Light Heavyweight title. Prochazka suffered a bad injury to his shoulder that requires surgery and is expected to leave him sidelined for quite some time, despite his hopes of returning in six months or so.
NEVADA STATE
Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’

Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Uncertain of victory, Zhang Weili feels a Valentina Shevchenko fight ‘is a must’

Zhang Weili never backs down from a challenge. Once again Strawweight champion of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), it’s onto the future for Zhang and the current path is a bit unclear. No. 3-ranked contender, Amanda Lemos, seems to be the frontrunner for the next crack at gold, but the promotion has yet to indicate any sort of direction.
Loophole closed? USADA adds condition to testing pool re-entry after McGregor incident

Some fighters push the sport forward in unique ways. Half the fouls in mixed martial arts (MMA) were added to the rulebook after officials watched in horror as Tank Abbott performed them in the cage. Chael Sonnen is the man responsible for that short and crazy period of time where fighters were being granted therapeutic use exemptions for testosterone.
Blue-FC: Dana White’s Power Slap fighting gets shiny new belt (Pic)

We’re likely to find out in just a few weeks when Dana White’s Power Slap League makes its television debut on TBS in January. The inaugural tournament will feature eight, one-hour episodes showcasing the world’s best slappers competing for championship titles across multiple weight classes in what is expected to be the first of many seasons.
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono full fight preview | UFC 282

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) sluggers Alex Morono and Santiago Ponzinibbio will square off this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ponzinibbio has lost three of four since returning to action following a really serious layoff due to injury, but the stats...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon full fight preview | UFC 282

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight talents Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon will collide this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett is on the fast track to super stardom. He’s already more popular than just about every non-UFC champion outside of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
UFC 282 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

A former champion and a prospect-turned contender duke it out inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Dec. 10, 2022) when Jan Blachowicz takes on Magomed Ankalaev for UFC’s vacant Light Heavyweight. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) event, fan-favorite Lightweight, Paddy Pimblett, gets the spotlight in the co-feature against Jared Gordon, and the ESPN+-streamed main card will also see Alex Morono step in on just three days’ notice to take on the always dangerous Santiago Ponzinibbio.
LAS VEGAS, NV
UFC 282 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

Jiri Prochazka’s honorable decision to vacate the Light Heavyweight belt while he recovers from shoulder surgery has opened the door for top-ranked contenders, Jan Blachowicz and Magomedov Ankalaev, to duke it out for vacated 205-pound championship gold this Saturday evening (Dec. 10, 2022) atop UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The co-feature sees Jared Gordon welcome Paddy Pimblett stateside in a high-octane Lightweight tussle, before which Darren Till returns to action opposite Dricus Du Plessis and Bryce Mitchell meets Ilia Topuria in a clash of undefeated blue-chip prospects.
LAS VEGAS, NV

