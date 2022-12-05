ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Police Investigating Fatal Early Morning Stabbing; 1 Arrested

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago

Authorities said that detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man at an apartment in Springfield early Monday morning.

Springfield police responded to the home just after 5 a.m. on Monday and found the man bleeding out, said Ryan Walsh, the department's spokesperson. Investigators rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, but he did not survive.

Investigators have not released the man's name, but they arrested the person they say is responsible.

Madonya Jones Rodriguez, 21, was arrested just after 5:30 Monday morning in connection with the killing. Police have not announced what charges Jones Rodriguez faces, but they are set to be arraigned soon, Walsh said.

Springfield homicide detectives and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are still investigating the case.

