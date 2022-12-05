Read full article on original website
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
Harry and Meghan utterly irrelevant, says minister Guy Opperman
A minister called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "utterly irrelevant to this country" as he said people should boycott Netflix over their documentary. Guy Opperman said Prince Harry and Meghan were "clearly a very troubled couple" but had faced "unacceptable" press intrusion. The first three episodes of the six-part...
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Hospital fined after heart patient dies in scan result mix-up
A hospital was fined £60,000 after a heart patient died following a mix-up over scan results. Luke Allard, 28, who had a heart disorder, was sent home after a doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn read an old CT scan. The mistake was discovered two...
Boy aged 10 in gang who pushed motorcyclist off bike in Edinburgh
A boy of about 10 was part of a gang of four people who attempted to steal a motorbike while it was stopped at traffic lights in Edinburgh. Police said a man in a balaclava pushed the motorcyclist off his KTM bike and tried to take it on Saturday afternoon.
Nurses bitten and screens smashed - life in A&E
Busy, noisy, highly stressful - and sometimes violent. This is the reality of A&E as the NHS gears up for what will be an incredibly difficult winter. That much is clear from the experience of staff and patients at Royal Berkshire Hospital's emergency department. Like all units, it is struggling...
Fourth teenager charged after two boys, 16, fatally stabbed
A fourth teenager has been charged with murder after two 16-year-old boys were found fatally stabbed a mile apart in south-east London. Alagie Jobe, 18, is charged with murdering Charlie Bartolo, 16, in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on 26 November and is set to appear in court later. Three other...
Ashley Iddon raped sleeping woman in vile attack, police say
A "dangerous pervert" who raped a woman while she slept has been jailed. Ashley Iddon, 29, from Bamber Bridge, Preston, bombarded the woman with messages, some blaming her for his "vile" attack, Lancashire Police said. He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to two counts of rape on the day...
Tories in hiding as Commons scrutinises Michelle Mone’s Covid fortunes
Tory peer not the only one to make herself scarce as Labour queries VIP access for vendor of dodgy PPE
Russell Martin: Swansea boss talks Gary Neville, politics and his future ahead of Norwich reunion
Russell Martin decided against trying his hand in politics, opting instead for football management. But there is another former player who Swansea City's head coach feels should stand for election. "I would love Gary Neville to put himself forward," Martin says. "I think people would vote for him, I really...
Warrant issued for fraudster after he fails to attend trial
A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man found guilty of fraud after he failed to appear in court. Leicestershire County Council said Nazir Abdul Rashid Daud had pleaded not guilty to fraud but failed to attend his trial. The 58-year-old, formerly of Landseer Road, Leicester,...
Tories continue to appal as Labour schmoozes a newly receptive City set | John Crace
As ministers proved again they’ve lost the plot, Keir Starmer sought to show business bigwigs his is the party to back
Pair starved children in Glasgow house piled with rubbish
A man and woman have been found guilty of neglecting four young children who were starved and forced to live in a house piled with rubbish. Shane Curran, 47, and Nicola McCall, 44, exposed the three girls and one boy to drugs - including amphetamine - while living in the dirty "dump" of a house in Glasgow's southside.
Labour unveils funding shake-up to help turn UK into global startup hub
Labour is aiming to seize ground abandoned by the Conservatives on economic growth with plans for a shake-up of business funding to help fast-growing startups secure billions of pounds in fresh investment. Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, will use a speech to 350 business leaders in Canary Wharf, east London,...
Liverpool Council: Troubled authority has turned corner, mayor says
Troubled Liverpool Council has "turned a corner" after months of supervision by government commissioners, the city's mayor has said. The authority has been under pressure ever since a damning report highlighted issues of financial mismanagement and a toxic culture. Whitehall officials have said they are now "optimistic" about the progress...
Wrexham: King and Queen Consort meet Hollywood royalty
The King and the Queen Consort have met Wrexham AFC's Hollywood co-owners on a visit to the area to celebrate its new city status. The royal couple chatted with actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and players on the pitch and learned about the football club's redevelopment. King Charles and...
Nursery staff who wiped children's noses did not wash hands
Staff at a nursery did not wash their hands after wiping children's noses or before serving food, inspectors found. Clever Clowns Day Nursery in Wythenshawe, Manchester, was rated "inadequate" in all areas by Ofsted. Inspectors found poor quality teaching, hygiene issues, and a choking hazard that put children's safety at...
Book on Scots and slavery wins top literature prize
A book about Scottish involvement in slavery has won the top prize at Scotland's national book awards. David Alston has received the Saltire Society Scottish Book of the Year for his Slaves and Highlanders: Silenced Histories of Scotland and the Caribbean. The Cromarty-based historian's book explores the role of Highland...
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
