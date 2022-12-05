ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Has Arrived At The Dealership

It can seem like a lifetime ago that GM officially announced the 2023 Corvette Z06. Unveiled last year, we’ve since been anxiously waiting for the high-performance sports car to hit dealership lots and public roads. Now, we can rejoice, as the first production C8 Corvette Z06 has finally arrived at a dealer.
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

Here Are The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles

The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles. If you're looking for a new car and hope to be driving it for the next several DECADES, this list is for you . . . A new study looked at the makes and models most likely to get you to 250,000 miles. And if you want your next ride to be on the road that long, your best bet's probably a TRUCK or SUV.
Detroit News

Toyota’s new Prius won’t be its last. Here's why

Toyota aired a Super Bowl commercial almost 18 years ago that opened with cars in traffic, their wheels spinning but going nowhere. “It’s been a long time since transportation has truly advanced,” a narrator intoned. “We’ve been moving; we just haven’t been moving forward.”
torquenews.com

The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th

Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
notebookcheck.net

Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch

A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
MotorBiscuit

Honda Sales Are in Trouble

Honda sales are suffering compared to its biggest competitors. Here's a look at the problem and when the auto giant expects sales to rebound. The post Honda Sales Are in Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com

Chevrolet Performance Launches L8T Crate Engine

Chevrolet Performance is now offering the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T as a new crate engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T is the same powerplant cradled by gasoline-powered variants of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD heavy duty pickups, and now, the L8T is the largest-displacement LT-family engine on offer from Chevrolet Performance. Peak output is rated at 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, but unsurprisingly, the V8 also packs in loads of low-end torque along the way. Maximum recommended engine speed is 5,600 rpm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy