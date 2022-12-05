Read full article on original website
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Has Arrived At The Dealership
It can seem like a lifetime ago that GM officially announced the 2023 Corvette Z06. Unveiled last year, we’ve since been anxiously waiting for the high-performance sports car to hit dealership lots and public roads. Now, we can rejoice, as the first production C8 Corvette Z06 has finally arrived at a dealer.
iheart.com
Here Are The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles
The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles. If you're looking for a new car and hope to be driving it for the next several DECADES, this list is for you . . . A new study looked at the makes and models most likely to get you to 250,000 miles. And if you want your next ride to be on the road that long, your best bet's probably a TRUCK or SUV.
Detroit News
Toyota’s new Prius won’t be its last. Here's why
Toyota aired a Super Bowl commercial almost 18 years ago that opened with cars in traffic, their wheels spinning but going nowhere. “It’s been a long time since transportation has truly advanced,” a narrator intoned. “We’ve been moving; we just haven’t been moving forward.”
torquenews.com
The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th
Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
What kind of car takes unleaded 87 or 88 gas?
So you have probably been like me, pulled up to the gas station and saw 87 or 88 octane gas and said to yourself can I put this in my car? But not knowing I paid for the more expensive gas and went about my business. But when I started seeing in the news that […]
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
Most targeted cars for catalytic converter thefts in Midwest
Recent years have seen an increase of more than 1,000% in catalytic converter theft, and if you own a certain type of vehicle in the Midwest, you may be more at risk than other drivers.
Honda Sales Are in Trouble
Honda sales are suffering compared to its biggest competitors. Here's a look at the problem and when the auto giant expects sales to rebound. The post Honda Sales Are in Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Performance Launches L8T Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance is now offering the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T as a new crate engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T is the same powerplant cradled by gasoline-powered variants of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD heavy duty pickups, and now, the L8T is the largest-displacement LT-family engine on offer from Chevrolet Performance. Peak output is rated at 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, but unsurprisingly, the V8 also packs in loads of low-end torque along the way. Maximum recommended engine speed is 5,600 rpm.
