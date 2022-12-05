ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odenton, MD

Maryland Walgreens Thief Escapes Store After Lunging For Loose Change

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fT1y5_0jY6PMQg00
Suspect Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who snatched money from a Walgreens cashier in Odenton, authorities say.

Images of the suspect were released in an effort to help identify him after he robbed the Walgreens in the 8300 block of Piney Orchard Parkway around 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Officers say that the man reportedly went to purchase an item and when the cash register opened he jumped the counter and forcibly pushed the cashier out of the way to steal money.

The suspect then ran out of the store on foot. He is described as a black man in his mid-twenties with a thin build and medium height.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Robbery Unit at 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Comments / 9

 

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

