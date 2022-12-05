Suspects At Large After Man Found Shot To Death In Southeast DC, Police Say

Police have identified the 20-year-old man who was found shot to death in a Southeast Washington, DC home on Sunday night.

Southeast resident Marjai Wimbush was discovered shot and killed in the 4200 block of 4th Street shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, investigators announced on Monday afternoon.

According to police, members of the Seventh District responded to a 4th Street home at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Sunday night, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found Wimbush’s body with multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the home, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

His body has since been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further evaluation and to determine an official cause of death.

No suspect or suspects have been identified by investigators, and there is no clear motive.

In response to the shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for Wimbush's murder.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or by at the agency's text tip line by sending the information to 50411.